Hundreds of Utah County children will own their own books as they start school this year thanks to donations made in honor of Lindsay Sandstrom, who passed away 11 years ago at the age of 16 after a car accident.
Lindsay Sandstrom, who lived in Highland and was a student at American Fork High School, was known for her smiles and love of fun.
“We have a whole book of letters that students wrote at a candlelight vigil the night after,” said Tammy Sandstrom, Lindsay’s mother.
Those letters describe a young lady who was always kind and smiled at everyone, even those who she did not know well.
“Even God needs someone to make Him smile. Now he has Lindsay,” reads one letter. “I don’t think I’ve ever met someone who smiles more than you,” reads another.
In addition to smiling, she loved sugar and carnivals.
“In our neighborhood, she put on carnivals and plays with the neighborhood kids,” Tammy Sandstrom said.
That is why the annual Smile Carnival was born. The Sandstrom family started the event the year after their daughter and sister passed away and they hold it every year in the spring, which is when her birthday is.
“It’s good therapy,” Tammy Sandstrom said. “A lot of good things have come of it. ... It became a neighborhood and family celebration, a few hours of balloons and fun,” Tammy Sandstrom said.
There are also different stations with treats and carnival games such as a dunk tank, fishing pond and tic tac toe.
“Initially, kids who Lindsay babysat would come. It’s fun now for the kids in the neighborhood who never knew her.” In fact, those who were friends of Lindsay’s are now getting married and having kids of their own who come to the carnival as well.
While the carnival celebrates Lindsay – photos and letters from her fellow students are displayed every year – it also serves as a way to help others.
“She wanted to be a teacher and she loved to read,” Tammy Sandstrom said. “Each year, we ask people to bring books to donate. We decided that Tabitha’s Way would be a good place this year.”
Last week, about 500 books, collected through the Sandstroms’ Smile Carnival, were donated to Tabitha’s Way Local Food Pantry in American Fork. Those books will be included in backpacks to be given to children in need.
“Giving these books to kids who don’t have a big library at home is what Lindsay would want,” Tammy Sandstrom said.
Every year, Tabitha’s Way donates backpacks with school supplies to schools for children who do not have them. Members of the community donate these and Tabitha’s Way is still collecting donations.
“A backpack is so important to a child, especially since it is what they use every day,” said Anadine Marshall, Tabitha’s Way pantry manager. “I love this little additional gift our community does for children of families who are struggling to put food on the table. This way we can alleviate some of the burden for families when they are going back to school.”
This year, the recipients of the backpacks will also find new books, thanks to Lindsay Sandstrom, who loved to smile.
“That’s kind of what we want to pass on each year - enjoy life, be kind to others and realize that just a smile can make a difference,” Tammy Sandstrom said. “In fact our motto is ‘A smile only takes but a moment, but the memory of it lasts forever.’”