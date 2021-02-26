On Thursday, Officer John Oseguera, a two-year veteran with the Provo Police Department, was shot twice in his lower extremities during a shootout with a suspect.
As of Friday morning, Detective Nick Dupaix with the Provo Police Department said that Oseguera was awake, happy and in high spirits following surgery.
Dupaix added that doctors were positive about Oseguera’s recovery.
During a press conference following the incident on Thursday, Provo Police Department PIO Sergeant Nisha King said that officers were dispatched to 900 East and 80 South near Memorial Park in Provo at approximately 12:51 p.m.
A suspect was reportedly acting erratically while in possession of a firearm. according to third-party calls made to Provo PD.
“As officers arrived, there was a confrontation, gunshots were exchanged and one of our officers sustained a gunshot wound as well as the suspect,” King said. “My understanding is that the suspect barricaded at some point, but shortly thereafter, officers made contact and took him into custody.”
In another press conference later that day, Provo Police Chief Rich Ferguson said that officers encountered the suspect outside his residence before he retreated back into his home. Ferguson added that the suspect was in possession of at least two automatic weapons, which he then began firing at the officers.
Officers returned fire and Oseguera was struck twice in his lower extremities. The suspect also was shot during the altercation, with both being transported to the hospital afterward.
A name for the suspect will not be released until he is done receiving medical treatment, according to Dupaix, and the suspect is expected to be undergoing treatment for the next couple of days.