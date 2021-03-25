Officers around Utah County have received 10 reports of an individual reportedly failing to properly perform services offered on vehicles, and then leaving with the money paid upfront.
The man reportedly received $40,370 in cash or tools from 10 instances ranging back to November of 2019.
Jesse James Miller, a 30-year-old Lehi man, would reportedly approach people in the parking lots outside of stores offering to fix their vehicles. Allegedly he would also offer a story about losing his job and needing to feed his children, who were with him.
Miller would reportedly persuade individuals to pay him to fix small dents in their car’s bumper, or a broken bumper. He would then take the money upfront and leave without fixing anything, or sometimes did more damage to the vehicle.
One victim in Orem reported that a contract was made for Miller to fix a vehicle that was not running. Miller allegedly agreed to fix the vehicle for $4,800 and took the payment upfront.
Miller then took the vehicle, stating he would take it to his shop, according to the probable cause statement. After months with no response from Miller, the owner found out the vehicle had been left at a body shop in Orem.
The owner then reportedly reached out to the business about the vehicle, which had not been repaired, and it stated that he owed $3,000 in storage fees for the vehicle.
Another incident in February of 2021 had Miller reportedly hired to fix some vehicle crash damage. The vehicle was handed over to Miller so he could take it to his shop, but when the owner couldn’t contact Miller he reportedly drove to his house and found the car unlocked.
The owner saw that no work was done to the car, and allegedly more damage had been done including almost $1,500 worth of stolen items, a dent in the door, damage to the wheel well liners, and rotors that were rusted over from spray paint.
The losses in this incident reportedly totaled over $10,000.
In November of 2020, Miller reportedly offered to fix all of the scratches on a vehicle for the owner. The owner allegedly felt bad for Miller because of the story he used and a verbal agreement was made for $500.
According to the probable cause statement, Miller then spent 10 minutes working on the car with wax but the scratches were still visible. After the owner asked for some of the money back, Miller reportedly said he did not care if the owner called the police or took him to court.
Reports of incidents similar to these came from American Fork, Alpine, Highland, Saratoga Springs and Orem.
Miller was booked into the Utah County Jail on Wednesday for charges of communications fraud, theft by deception, theft, doing business without a license, and a pattern of unlawful activity.