It has been one week since 18-year-old Priscilla Bienkowski and 17-year-old Sophia Hernandez went missing from Utah Lake.
Since that time, around 60 individuals from a handful of law enforcement agencies have worked 60-80 hours each to try to locate the missing teens, including search and rescue volunteers, Utah County deputies, Department of Public Safety staff, Utah State Parks staff, and deputies from Wasatch, Weber and Sanpete counties.
Authorities are now reducing their search efforts on Utah lake and are pursuing other avenues.
The Utah County Sheriff’s Office began rescue operations to find the two missing teens after they were initially reported missing the afternoon of May 6, Sgt. Spencer Cannon said. The pair, a mere weeks away from graduating high school, were swimming and tubing at the Knolls at Utah Lake.
The mother of one of the girls decided to call her daughter after she had not heard from them for some time, Cannon said. When a man fishing on the side of the lake answered the phone, which he had heard ringing on the ground, the mother became concerned and contacted authorities.
Upon arriving, Utah County Sheriff’s Office deputies discovered one of the girl’s vehicles abandoned as well as the girls’ personal belongings.
Deputies began to search the area for the missing teens, but they were nowhere to be found. Instead, officials discovered two pool tubes the girls were believed to be using 3.3 miles from each other in the reeds.
The two tubes were 5.2 and 8.5 miles south of where officials believe the two girls got into the water.
When authorities returned early the next morning to continue the search, water temperatures were about 57 degrees Fahrenheit and the water remained choppy.
Most of the people involved in the search, Cannon said, have been at Utah Lake every day or even twice each day to help look for the girls.
Officials have utilized four helicopters and two airplanes to search the area from the air, while authorities have also used 10 boats, side-scan sonar, and 12 wave runners to search from the water.
On Sunday, Utah County Sheriff’s Office scaled back water search efforts to focus on searching for the girls from the air.
In addition, once the wind calms a bit, the sheriff’s office is ready to deploy cadaver dogs that will be able to pick up the scent of a body in or out of the water. High winds have pervaded Utah Lake since the the girls' disappearence.
“If the girls are in the water, this is a recovery operation, not a rescue operation,” Cannon said. “If they’re in water, there is no chance that they’re alive.”
While officials strongly believe that both girls are in the water, he said there are no witnesses than can corroborate seeing Bienkowski or Hernandez get into the water the day of their disappearances.
“We are investigating any possibility, no matter how slight, that they are not in the water and something else happened to them,” Cannon said. “We have no idea what they might be.”
Family has suggested to authorities that the girls were kidnapped from the lake, but Cannon said there is no evidence to suggest these suspicions are true.
The most likely scenario, Cannon said, is that the girls are in the water, but it is possible they got themselves out of the water and are somewhere along the shore, although crews have been conducting shoreline searches every day since the disappearances.
Cannon said there are a number of factors that are hampering the investigation, but the most prevalent challenge to overcome has been the wind.
When the girls initially went missing on Wednesday night, a heavy windstorm hit the area, creating large waves that trapped kayakers on the lake, he said. That night, wind speeds reached upward of 40 mph from north to south.
Wind has affected the equipment that officials can use, including their boats, side-scan sonar and cadaver dogs.
Additionally, unlike most missing persons cases, Cannon said this case doesn’t seem to have a point where Bienkowski and Hernandez were last seen.
Deputies do have surveillance footage of Hernandez purchasing items at a Walmart located in Saratoga Springs just after 3 p.m. and video of Hernandez parking the car to get into Bienkowski’s car.
For four days leading up to their disappearances, Cannon said the girls went to the exact same spot deputies believe they were at when they entered the water, according to social media posts, including some videos.
Additionally, officers have telephone communication of the two girls planning the trip with a friend, who was unable to come with them that day because she had work.
“All of the conversations say that they went there,” Cannon said. “All of the evidence says that they went there. Almost everything we have points to them having gone on the water and having not gotten off.”
In these social media posts, Cannon said there is no evidence to indicate the girls were wearing life jackets, which could have significantly changed the outcome of the situation.
Although the Utah County Sheriff’s Office is asking people with boats and wave runners to not go out onto the water to search, he said residents can help by keeping their eyes out on the shore.