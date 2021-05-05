On Wednesday, Utah's first lady Abby Cox, Special Olympics CEO Tim Shriver and other officials from the state and Cox's "Show Up" initiative, visited two Alpine School District schools to speak about the Special Olympics Unified Champion Schools program and interact with members of the program.
The program works to create and sustain a positive school climate that values and manifests appropriate and effective engagement leading to inclusion, acceptance, respect and human dignity, according to a press release.
It involves promoting social inclusion through sports, pairing students with disabilities with other students and making them feel welcome while being included in activities, opportunities and functions.
Expansions of the Unified Sports program throughout the state of Utah is also one of Cox's four "Show Up" initiative focus points.
Spotlighting those involved in the program, a panel of coaches, students and athletes answered questions and spotlighted the positive impact it is having.
Students and coaches spoke to how the program has taken off since being founded three years ago, how it is not about winning but being unified as one, and how the program has fostered a school culture around inclusivity.
Lacrosse player Hunter Larsen mentioned how fun it has been to connect with the kids involved, how many friends he has made, and how the program has helped to make others be a part of something bigger than themselves.
One of the athletes from the program got excited about the talk of making friends, saying that he too likes to make friends.
“Seeing our athletes work with their peers is so motivating and so engaging for them," said unified coach Paul Warner. "Seeing the bond that our athletes and partners are forming and creating, seeing the social engagement and all of these positive things that come from these unified programs, that’s one of the ways we decided to get the unified program heading in the right direction.”
He continued, adding that the program is so much more than just the sports. He said it has built a school culture around inclusivity that has led to friendships and social engagement for the students.
During the press conference, Shriver spoke highly of the work Cox has been doing to promote the Unified Champion Schools.
“I’ve been in this business for quite some time, education for 40 years and Special Olympics for really my whole life, but we’ve never had a first lady who articulated a vision for her leadership, her and her husband’s leadership, that centered so squarely on the power and the wisdom of the people on this panel," Shriver said.
The Special Olympics CEO also cited data showing that better inclusion in schools leads to more learning and even better test scores and grades. Shriver also spoke to the power of the connections being made by the students on the panel.
According to Shriver, being a part of the program brings people together and makes some overcome the fear of difference.
“This is what I envisioned when I decided to make this a focus area of 'Show Up'," Cox said. "You can pretend to care, but you cannot pretend to show up like these teachers, these students, these peers and these athletes have shown up for each other and for this school. The reason we talk about showing up and the reason that unified sports is so important to this initiative, you can see. This is empathy in action, this is what our country, this is what our state needs. We need to show up for each other, we need to create empathy.”
The past year has been tough, according to Cox, one where behavior that was not empathetic was being modeled, with words being said in the public sphere that are not empathetic. She said that what is being seen at Westlake High School is what "we need."
The press conference also mentioned that an announcement is on the way that involves Real Salt Lake and the Unified Champion Schools program.
To learn more about Cox's "Show Up" initiative, visit firstlady.utah.gov/issues/.