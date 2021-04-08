A campaign set to run through May 7 will have the Beehive State receiving its own Budweiser bottles, becoming the very first state to have a specially designed bottle.
"To launch the limited-edition Utah Budweiser Bottles, the brand is paying homage to Utahns, who made this bottle a reality, with a new campaign, The Beer Utah Swears By," a release from Budweiser said.
The campaign and the bottle availability will run together and celebrate the way Utahns swear or don't swear.
The advertisements placed throughout Salt Lake City include phrases such as, "holy shizz," "oh my heck," "frick yeah," and more. Budweiser also is making swear jars available at certain stores where people can "purchase a swear," and for each one purchased a donation will be made to the Utah Clean Water partnership.
An earlier push was made by the beer production giant, with an effort to become the official state beer of Utah. The campaign came nearly a year following a move by the Utah legislature that allowed 4% alcohol by weight beer to be sold in stores around the state.
The previous limit on beer was 3.2% alcohol by weight, and Budweiser even went as far as to hold a funeral for the final batch of 3.2% beer in Salt Lake City before the new law went into effect on Nov. 1, 2019.
That percentage change was the first since the end of Prohibition in the U.S.
Renderings of the special state Budweiser bottles show the Delicate Arch from Arches National Park, as well a depiction of downtown Salt Lake City, complete with the Salt Lake Temple and State Capitol building.
Other images on the bottle include fishing, snowboarding, and other outdoor activities people can enjoy in the state.
The cans also sport the saying, "This Bud's for U-tah."
With these bottles will only being available until May 7, there will undoubtedly be some Utahns exclaiming, "holy shizz," or "frick yeah," while cracking open a cold one with the state's specially designed logo.