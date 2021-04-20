A passerby reported a structure fire in Orem just before 4 p.m. on Monday afternoon, with the fire eventually spreading from the garage to the home. The house was a total loss as a result.
“What it appears is that we had a fire that started in a garbage can outside of the home, which then went into the garage," Orem Fire Department Battalion Chief Shaun Hirst said. "The winds were out of the north, the garage was on the north side of the home and it quickly pushed the flames through the home.”
One of the homeowners was inside of the house when he noticed some smoke. Upon entering the kitchen, he saw the flames in the garage and left the home with another occupant who was upstairs.
There were no injuries as a result of the fire.
The unique dynamics around the fire included the wind event that occurred on Monday afternoon, which quickly drove the fire into the home and began threatening a neighboring home to the south.
While there was some heat damage to the fencing, the other home was able to be saved from any damage.
The cause of the fire was linked to a small recreational fire in the backyard of the home on Sunday. The residents had doused the fire with water on Sunday night, and then disposed of the ashes on Monday morning. The disposed ashes then reignited and caught the trash bin on fire.
“We see a couple of these every year," Hirst said. "We see them from recreational fires and we tend to see one or two every year around the 4th of July and the 24th of July from fireworks. Douse the product, and don’t put it in your can for a couple of days. Keep them a safe distance away from any debris, grass or a structure, and continue to wet them for a period of a few days. At that point, I’d say they’re safe to put in a trash can.”
Hirst added that both the Provo and Orem fire departments responded to the house fire.