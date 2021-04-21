On Tuesday, detectives with the Provo Police Department arrested an Orem man for dealing drugs and allegedly fleeing law enforcement in a stolen vehicle.
The man, 33-year-old Tylor Edward Paul, was reportedly selling drugs, was a fugitive of adult probation and parole, and had multiple warrants out for his arrest, according to the probable cause statement.
Law enforcement arrived at Paul's last-known address in Orem, where he was seen sitting in the driver's seat of a Toyota Tacoma. The detective in the area was reportedly waiting for Paul to leave the residence so he could perform a traffic stop.
The Tacoma then left the driveway of the residence and when the detective reportedly turned on his emergency lights, Paul allegedly began accelerating away from the law enforcement vehicle.
Paul then began driving south into Provo, according to the probable cause statement, but the detective turned off his emergency lights and did not pursue.
Later, Paul was reportedly seen exiting a Walmart by the same detective. As he was walking toward the Tacoma, Paul reportedly started to walk back toward the Walmart and that is when the detective again activated his vehicle's emergency lights.
After seeing the law enforcement vehicle, Paul ran back toward Walmart, according to the probable cause statement. Law enforcement reportedly began to follow him while yelling at him to stop. When he reached the front door, Paul reportedly stopped and held his hands above his head.
Paul allegedly admitted to having methamphetamine and possibly a syringe in his possession. Two small bags and a balloon with a white powdery substance were allegedly found on Paul's person, with a field test coming back positive for methamphetamine.
Along with the methamphetamine, which reportedly weighed in at approximately 43.6 grams, Paul also allegedly had a glass pipe with burnt residue and other paraphernalia items on him.
Paul then allegedly admitted to buying the methamphetamine in Las Vegas, selling 4 ounces of it before being arrested.
After being transported to the Utah County Jail, Paul was booked on charges of receiving or transferring a stolen vehicle, false evidence of title and registration, use or possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance, distribution of a controlled substance, failing to stop or respond at command of police, and obstruction of justice.
He is actively being held at the Utah County Jail without bail.