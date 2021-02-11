At one point not too long ago, Kyle Flanagan seemingly had a career trajectory all set out for him, having worked as a journalist for over 10 years. But then he lost his job due to personal issues.
He found a new job in events, marketing and communications in 2019, but one year later, in March of 2020, he was laid off due to COVID-19-induced cutbacks.
Flanagan, 37, was left sitting in his Orem kitchen with no job, no savings and no idea where to go from there. He characterized it as another in a string of "rock bottoms."
While dealing with his mental health struggles through the COVID-19 pandemic, Flanagan used the time as a chance to talk with other people who were dealing with similar issues. This acted as somewhat of a reset, allowing Flanagan to get past the initial hardships to understand and learn from others.
He said there was something to be said about being vulnerable with friends, family or even total strangers. This idea led to the creation of It Begins Today.
“My own mental health journey and experiences in the last few years have been topsy-turvy, to say the least," Flanagan said. "It’s been a bit of a roller coaster ride and I’ve run through the gamut that a lot of people go through with medication, a lot of self-medication in unhealthy ways, and I tried my own blogging, social media, and all of those things to try and find an outlet to express what was going on in my head and my life. It was successful to a point, but I started seeing here in the last six months that it is still hard to be your genuine self when you are so focused on painting the picture of a journey. I started to realize that the most impactful moments in my mental health journey so far have been when other people have collaborated with me. When I’ve shared, they’ve shared comments back and they’ve shared their journey with this pure, genuine love and interest in someone else’s journey that was a two-way street.”
The thought behind this online community for those battling mental health issues was to see growth and development being achieved while unified with others on the same, or similar, journey.
The website, which is planned to open on March 1, will allow people to discuss topics, share their journey, write blog posts, share personal experiences and more. Flanagan added that it will be a place for a normal person on a journey to talk with other normal people on a journey.
Content on the website will include a weekly podcast, a blog where anyone can submit content, and scheduled topic-based posts as well.
Another aspect will be a shop, including products with the organization's branding, and a donation collection page. These donations will then be distributed to other mental health organizations, aiming to help those in the community and people involved with other organizations.
One of the speed bumps that comes with mental health conversations is the stigma that surrounds the topic. Flanagan added that people are realizing mental health issues aren't going anywhere and others are seeing how mental health has been somewhat disregarded.
That stigma is beginning to fade away.
“It’s refreshing to see people rally around it and say, ‘Hey, this is real, this is deadly, and it’s something that we can’t bury,’” Flanagan said. “We can’t put a stigma to it, we can’t put labels on this, we have to tackle this head on, and my hope is that doing that with other people in a more collaborative, community environment, will really help shatter through those restraints and preconceived notions people have of mental health.”
The ultimate goal for the community is to create a space where people feel safe, making it comfortable to discuss these topics with others.
The website, with all it offers, is set to launch on March 1, but Flanagan and others have been working to create content in preparation for the release. To learn more about the community or to contribute, contact Flanagan at kyle@itbeginstoday.org or visit itbeginstoday.org beginning in March.
People are asked to reach out, contact, write, submit posts or be guests on the podcast in a community effort.