Orem and Pleasant Grove will be among several Utah entities to receive funds from the Volkswagon settlement to replace old diesel vehicles with new, clean diesel vehicles.
The Utah Department of Environmental Quality selected 14 entities to receive funding from the settlement through the $35 million Utah received from the Volkswagen Clean Diesel Settlement.
Volkswagen officials participated in a years-long scheme rigging emissions equipment to circumvent federal emissions standards. It is estimated that during the course of that scandal, approximately 7,000 non-compliant vehicles in Utah released between 351 and 1,556 tons of nitrogen oxide emissions in Utah, approximately 70% of which were in the seven Utah counties (Box Elder, Cache, Davis, Salt Lake, Tooele, Utah and Weber) designated as non-attainment areas according to national ambient air quality standards for particulate matter.
Once the scandal was uncovered in 2015, Volkswagen ended up agreeing to a several billion dollar settlement, $35 million of which was received by the state of Utah.
The DEQ is using about 73.5% of those funds — approximately $25.5 million of the settlement — to replace local freight trucks, school buses, transit buses and/or shuttle buses, according to a press release from the DEQ.
Orem will receive an award up to $1.07 million to cover 50% of the cost to replace three dump trucks, a fire truck and a transit bus, according to Lisa Burr, an environmental planning consultant for the Division of Air Quality. Pleasant Grove is receiving up to $410,112 to cover half the cost to replace five freight trucks.
"The VW settlement allows the DEQ to fund mitigation projects in nine eligible categories which are expected to mitigate the excess nitrogen oxides ... emissions from the illegal VW vehicles that were operating throughout the state," Burr said in the press release.
Burr said in the release that the newer vehicles can be 92 to 100% cleaner than vehicles made in 2006 or before.
Over 50 entities applied for the funding, and were evaluated for cost effectiveness in achieving nitrogen oxide reductions and other community benefits. Location was also factored in, as entities in "non-attainment" areas for air quality received higher scores.
In total, 104 vehicles will be replaced at 50 to 65% the cost of the new vehicle, the press release said.
Scott Baird, the interim executive director for the DEQ, said that the opportunity to invest in cleaner vehicles at no cost to taxpayers provides a double benefit to taxpayers.
"This is a unique opportunity for the state to reduce emissions from mobile sources, which contribute significantly to our overall emissions," Baird said in the release.
Park City, Salt Lake City School District and Utah Transit Authority will replace their diesel vehicles with electric vehicles, while the rest of the applicants will replace their diesel vehicles with new, clean diesel vehicles. Those awarded the settlement funds will have three years to complete their projects.
In April, DEQ announced that several Utah entities would get electric vehicle charging stations funded from settlement money from the scandal, including Orem, Saratoga Springs, Provo, Utah Valley University and Timpanogos Cave National Monument.
A full list of the entities who will receive the settlement money for diesel vehicle replacement includes:
- Bountiful
- North Salt Lake
- Orem
- Canyons School District
- Davis School District
- Jordan School District
- Park City Municipal Corporation
- Pleasant Grove
- Salt Lake Urban Search and Rescue
- Salt Lake City Corporation
- Salt Lake City School District
- Tooele School District
- Utah Department of Transportation
- Utah Transit Authority