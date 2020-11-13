Based on voting updates on Friday, Republican candidate Burgess Owens extended his lead over Democratic Rep. Ben McAdams to 1,707 votes in the tightest race throughout the state.
Owens had a lead of as much as 1,780 on Tuesday but until Friday's voting update, McAdams had been gaining ground slightly in the race.
The margin in the popular vote remains thin as Owens has gotten 47.48% of the votes and McAdams has received 47.02%.
According to the Utah County election results map, 15% of the votes from Utah County in District 4 are outstanding. Utah County showed up in mass to support Owens in this election while Salt Lake County has favored McAdams.
As of Thursday, Salt Lake County had 11,000 provisional ballots that need to be counted prior to Tuesday.
The final results of the race will be released on Tuesday.