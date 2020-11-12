Republican candidate Burgess Owens continues to lead over Democratic Rep. Ben McAdams in the race for Utah's 4th Congressional District as of Thursday night.
Owens regained the lead over the weekend and that lead grew to as much as 1,780 votes on Tuesday. The lead then shrunk slightly to 1,616 as of Thursday's updated voting counts.
According to the Utah County general election map, 15% of ballots cast for the race have yet to be counted in Utah County. Owens has a strong hold of voters in Utah County but McAdams holds the lead in Salt Lake County.
As of Thursday, the Salt Lake County Clerk's elections division confirmed that there are still 11,000 provisional ballots left to be counted.
Provisional ballots are ballots that have been cast but the voters' eligibility cannot be immediately determined. This could voters forgot their identification when going to vote in person, they are not in the voter database, they have moved and not changed their address or the voter has already voted by mail or during early voting.
The eligibility of those ballots is then determined by the elections division staff after Election Day, according to the Salt Lake County Clerk's website.
The Salt lake County elections office confirmed that not all of the 11,000 provisional ballots left will count in the election based on eligibility.
When McAdams won the 4th District in 2016 by less than 700 votes, those provisional ballots from Salt lake County played a major role, according to the elections office.
Final elections results are due by canvass, which is Tuesday, two weeks after Election Day.