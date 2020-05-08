Teacher Appreciation Week has taken on a whole new meaning during the COVID-19 crisis of 2020.
Parents are walking a mile (or more) in the shoes of their teacher every day as they try to assist in online education of their children at home.
Aerwyn Whitlock is the mother of six children, four of which are still attending schools in the Alpine School District.
“Something everybody has realized through all of this is that we have amazing teachers,” Whitlock said. “They are unbelievable, amazing teachers. I’ve said this to people all across the country, I am so grateful to live in Utah. We are blown away by all the things teachers take care of that we don’t even know. They do it on a regular basis because they love our children. No one goes into teaching unless they love what they’re doing and love children.”
Jodi Jorgensen teaches third grade at Pony Express Elementary School in Eagle Mountain. She was chosen from a group of 4,000 teachers as the 2020 Alpine School District Teacher of the Year.
“For me, the best thing is being able to work with a small group of students on conference calls,” she said. “They’ve showed me their pets and their parents, their backyards and their trampolines. We do academic review as well but we try to make a connection. I’ve gotten a shaky iPad tour of someone’s home and they ask, ‘Can we see your house, too?’
“What I worry about is there are a few kids who we don’t see regularly online. I worry about their emotional and physical well-being.”
Kimberly Bird, who is the assistant to the superintendent of Alpine School District, said Jorgensen is the perfect example of who a teacher of the year should be.
“What it means to us is she represents the best of the best of our teachers,” Bird said. “She represents every quality we want our teachers to have. She loves and cares about our students, she’s dedicated and she’s learning along with her students.”
Jorgensen said she was shocked when she learned she had earned the teacher of the year honor and would be competing with other teachers at the state level for a similar award.
“I love teaching,” she said. “I do my best and I’m honored. I’ve been mulling this through my head, and I look around at everything teachers are doing, not just at my school. I’ve been talking to family members across the country about it. Teachers are really being cheerleaders and doing their best.”
Honoring teachers this week is more than just about awards. Stacy Bateman is the regional Parent Teacher Association director for Alpine School District.
“The way we’ve always approached Teacher Appreciation Week is like a finely tuned machine,” she said. “We have events planned for every day of the week. We have a room full of parents who look forward to this week all year long. At Eagle Crest where my kids go, they told us the theme way back in October: ‘Harry Potter.’ I felt like I’d been training my whole life for this.
“We kept hoping we’d be able to go back to school this spring but when we found out we weren’t, people turned on a dime to change our plans. Some schools gave gift baskets to teachers and called them ‘Quarantine Survival Kits.’ There have been teacher parades. When I watched ours on YouTube, I just cried.”
On a personal level, Bateman was grateful for the efforts of one of the teachers of her 14-year-old son.
“I have an eighth grader who by all accounts is a smart kid, but he’s lazy,” she said. “He doesn’t let you know how he feels about most things. His homeroom teacher did a ‘ding dong ditch’ that included a Mountain Dew and a candy bar with a note. When he read the note he gave me the paper and asked if we could save it.”
Bateman said parents also appreciate the way teachers have approached the shared education experience during the coronavirus outbreak.
“Parents have been forced into a position where they really need to figure this out now,” she said. “It would be easy for teachers to say, ‘We’ve been telling you this every week for years,’ but the patience teachers have approached it with has been phenomenal. They weren’t just teaching students, they were teaching parents. The grace with which they’ve handled it is beyond anything I would have expected and they should be commended. Some of the teachers have taken a real beating from parents and they’ve remained calm.”
Whitlock said the depth with which parents are appreciating teachers has grown during the coronavirus crisis.
“A lot of parents I’ve talked to have been much more specific in the ways they have been grateful,” she said. “It’s amazing how much goes into education in terms of socially, emotionally and mentally. Teachers are on top of everything that needs to be done with 30 students in a class and parents are really mindful of that.”