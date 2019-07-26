STK - Rain
Courtesy

The National Weather Service issued a flash flood watch Friday evening for residents across Utah County, especially those living near wildfire burn scars.

Incoming thunderstorms could bring heavy rain throughout the afternoon and evening which could cause flash flooding along with debris flows, officials announced.

The Utah Highway Patrol reported a flash flood brought mud and debris onto U.S. Highway 89 from mile marker 306 to 309 late Friday evening. 

Officials closed the road in both directions as crews worked to clear two feet of rock and mud covering the road. It is unknown if anyone was caught in the flow.

"Adjacent valley locations in southern Utah county will be susceptible to flooding if heavy rainfall occurs over the Bald Mountain and Pole Creek burn scars," the weather report stated.

According to the weather service, a flash flood watch is issued when there are conditions that may "lead to flash flooding and debris flows. Flash flooding is a very dangerous situation."

Residents are advised to monitor forecasts and be prepared to take action should a flash flood warning be issued.

Tags

Ashley Stilson covers crime, courts and breaking news for the Daily Herald. She can be reached at 801-344-2556 or astilson@heraldextra.com.

