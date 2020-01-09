Every skier or snowboarder knows getting up a canyon during on a snowy day can be a grind. With a new pilot program, the Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT) and the Unified Police Department (UPD) hope to make this process easier and safer for canyon goers in the winter months.
On Wednesday, UDOT and UPD introduced a program that lets frequenters of the Big and Little Cottonwood canyons bypass field tire inspections by offering snow tire and chain requirement checks at the beginning of the season. Those who pass inspections will get a sticker they can place on their windshield that lets police know they meet the tire requirements.
“We’re looking at it as an innovative way to potentially solve the congestion issue that we see at the mouth of Big and Little Cottonwood Canyons,” said UDOT public information officer John Gleason, adding that the canyons are “getting more and more popular each year.”
Right now, the program is only available to those who live in the Big and Little Cottonwood Canyons and employees of the Alta and Brighton ski resorts, as well as the surrounding businesses, Gleason said.
If the program sees success, it could be applied to other canyons and roads throughout the state, including Utah County’s Provo Canyon and the Alpine Loop Scenic Byway that leads to Sundance Mountain Resort.
“It’s very limited at this point, so it’s not open to the general public,” said Gleason. But if it is successful, “then it is something conceivably that we could roll out on a much broader scale here in the near future.”
State traction laws require that on days where highway and canyon road conditions are hazardous, such as during a heavy snowstorm, cars on these roads be equipped with either four-wheel drive, certified three-peak mountain snowflake tires or traction devices, such as chains or tire studs.
Andria Huskinson, communications manager for Alta Ski Area, said it is not uncommon for vehicles without adequate tire traction to visit the resort and experience problems on the road.
“There can be cars that slide off the road because they don’t have proper snow tires,” Huskinson said, “and that’s what causes a lot of the congestion.”
Huskinson said she hopes the pilot sticker program will help reduce congestion in Little Cottonwood Canyon and prevent accidents, therefore making the drive safer for people visiting the ski resort.
“I think it’ll help because, hopefully, we won’t have cars (driving up the canyon) that don’t have the proper traction on their tires,” she said.
By preemptively inspecting vehicles, Gleason said the program has the potential to prevent “major delays” and “make everyone’s life a little bit simpler” by making it less likely cars will slide off the road or get stuck in the snow.
“Those type(s) of things are a threat to safety and really stall up traffic and clog up the canyon for people that are trying to get up there to enjoy skiing and snowboarding,” he said.
On Wednesday, employees of the Cottonwood Maintenance Shed at 6601 S. 3000 East in Cottonwood Heights began inspecting cars and giving out stickers.
By pre-approving vehicles, “we take less time in the chain-up area and we could relieve some of the congestion at the mouth of the canyon,” shed supervisor Jake Brown said.
Over the next week, inspectors will be stationed at the maintenance shed to pre-approve vehicles that meet traction requirements, according to Gleason.