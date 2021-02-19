The year 2020 was tough for Tabitha’s Way Local Food Pantry North County. The onset of the COVID-19 pandemic led to a spike in demand for food and a significant drop in the number of volunteers able to help at the pantry.
“We almost ran out of food,” said Mike Carter, co-founder of Tabitha’s Way, during the Pleasant Grove-Lindon Chamber of Commerce’s Annual Business Awards Gala held Feb. 11. “We lost about 60% of our volunteers because they were 60 and older and they didn’t want to work and come in and volunteer.”
When things were toughest, however, the chamber stepped up to help, Carter said. The organization helped get the word out, and the calls began coming in.
“You really helped to bless the lives of a lot of struggling people this year,” Carter told those attending the gala, which was held at the Stone Gate Weddings and Events Center in Pleasant Grove.
Carter spoke after Tabitha’s Way was presented with the chamber’s Organization of the Year Award. Other awards presented during the evening include:
- Relationships Matter Award: This award was presented to three businesses — Ace Intermountain Recycling, Taylor Drug and Dastrup Auto.
- Heroes Award: This award recognized all healthcare workers in the community. At the gala, Mountain Point Medical Center and Intermountain Healthcare American Fork Hospital healthcare workers were specifically honored for their service.
- Lindon Mayor’s Award: Larry H. Miller Lexus Lindon.
- Pleasant Grove Mayor’s Award: Allred’s Ace Hardware.
- Persons of the Year Award: Kyle and Carrie Fox of Follow the Flag.
- Innovative Business Award: Water Gardens Theatres.
- New Business of the Year Award: Wok the Line.
- President’s Award: Emily Olson and Ben Fullmer.