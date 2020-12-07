Pleasant Grove residents Andy and Christine as well as their four children have struggled financially this year after Andy was laid off from his job earlier this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
To make matters worse, the family also tested positive for coronavirus, according to Andy, who noted that this year “has been extra hard for us due to COVID.”
“Thankfully, we were able to recover, and things are getting better for us, but economically we are still struggling,” the Pleasant Grove resident said. “Paying rent was a struggle for us, as well, since I am the only one that works.”
Andy and Christine are looking for help this season getting gifts for their three kids.
Their oldest son, who is 10, is in need of size 4.5 sneakers, size 12 sport pants and size 12 pajamas. Other gift ideas include Pokemon cards, science kits, geology books or “Harry Potter” books four, six and seven. His favorite color is green.
The oldest daughter, 8, is hoping to get size two fashion boots, size 10 sport pants and a size 10 coat. She would also love a drawing set, “Flat Stanley” books, “Upside-Down Magic” books or “Big Nate” by Lincoln Peirce. Yellow is her favorite color.
The youngest son, who is almost 6, is in need of size 12.5 sneakers and rubber boots and size six sport pants. He would love “Sonic the Hedgehog” toys, Pokemon cards, and books from the “Pete the Cat” and “Elephant and Piggie” series. His favorite color is blue.
Their 3-year-old daughter needs size eight sneakers, a size four dress and size four pajamas. She loves “Frozen” and “Paw Patrol” books and other “Paw Patrol” toys as well as Legos.
Andy said he and his family are grateful for community support this holiday season.
“We are so grateful for Sub for Santa, our children look forward to Christmas every year,” he said, “so being able to prove some hope for them will be wonderful.
All names of Sub for Santa participants have been changed. To help a family like this one, call the Sub for Santa hotline at (801) 356-6300 between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. weekdays or visit https://subforsanta.org.