There are calls that Lt. Scott Ash, Pleasant Grove Fire Department, has responded to, even many years ago, that still haunt him.
There are things that the firefighters-paramedics see that they will never forget. Because of that, the Pleasant Grove Fire Department has recently begun the practice of “Mental Health Mondays.”
“I was up one night, and I couldn’t sleep and was thinking and this topic of Mental Health Monday popped into my head,” Ash said. “I promised myself not to forget about it. The next shift I worked, I sat down with one of the chiefs and told him about it.”
Since that day in the beginning of November, the department has been focusing on mental health topics each Monday as a way of starting conversations and letting each other know that it’s OK to talk about what they have experienced.
“As firefighters and public safety guys, we see a lot of nasty stuff. I’ve been doing this for 18 years, and there’s always been this stigma not to talk about it,” Ash said. “It shows a weakness. Our job is to go out and help people and it’s not our job to have to be fixed.”
However, according to Ash, suicide is a problem among firefighters and paramedics.
“We’ve had our fair share of them here in our county and Salt Lake County. It’s just become all too familiar,” he said.
According to Suicide Prevention Resource Center, www.sprc.org, both firefighters and police officers are more likely to die by suicide than in the line of duty. First responders are also at an increased risk for mental health issues, such as post-traumatic stress disorder and substance abuse.
Ash started reading articles and found some good information. Every Monday, he finds a subject and puts together a one- or two-page outline about that subject and sends it out to the captains and lieutenants. Their next shift on, they sit down around the table and read that article and just spur conversations.
“I want the guys comfortable talking about mental health, especially when it comes to themselves,” Ash said.
One of the topics that the firefighters-paramedics have learned about and discussed is trauma and being the first ones to respond to auto accidents, medical emergencies, assaults and seeing the trauma that all ages receive and how different ages affect them differently.
“For most of us, seeing children harmed is a lot harder for us to recover from,” Ash said.
A few months ago, a call came in late at night about a head-on collision on I-15. A young woman was severely injured.
“My daughters are her age,” Ash said. “Immediately, my mind went to ‘I hope this is not one of my daughters.’ It wasn’t until I got up to her and saw her face that I had a personal relief that it wasn’t my daughter. But now I’m dealing with this girl who is like my daughter. We think, ‘Her poor parents. This poor girl.’
“We also addressed the fire station culture and how it is OK to be affected by different calls. We are the ones out there providing service and fixing problems most can’t or aren’t trained to do,” Ash continued. “It’s difficult for us to have to admit that we need to be fixed.”
Other topics include post-traumatic stress disorder, keeping track of work partners, how to get help and how it’s OK to not be OK.
“We have talked about how people see us versus how we actually feel. For instance, I might joke or smile, but, actually, I’m having a hard time expressing my emotions. Or I might be constantly busy because I’m struggling to be alone with my thoughts. I might work long hours to distract me from suffering on the inside,” Ash said.
Tips for having good mental health, including getting plenty of sleep, eating well, avoiding alcohol and tobacco, getting plenty of sunlight, ways to manage stress, being active and exercising, recreation and asking for help have been discussed.
After each trauma that the firefighters-paramedics respond to, they hold an After Action Review, a time when they can discuss what happened. This is helpful, according to Ash, but it is so close to the event that they are often still trying to process in their minds what they just saw.
“We often put it on the shelf at the back of our brains,” Ash said. “I might develop PTSD the next day, the next month or 10 years from now.”
With the practice of Mental Health Mondays, these problems could be decreased.
“It has been awesome so far,” Ash said.