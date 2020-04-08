A Utah naval officer is on the front lines of the U.S. Navy’s response to COVID-19.
Pleasant Grove native Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class David Kocherhans arrived in Los Angeles to serve aboard the USNS Mercy, a hospital ship deployed for the U.S Navy’s response to COVID-19.
The ship has over 800 Navy medical personnel and support staff as well as over 70 civil service mariners who work at the at-sea referral hospital for non-COVID-19 patients currently admitted to shore-based hospitals.
“This global crisis demands whole-of-government response, and the men and women of Navy Medicine are ready to support,” said Capt. John Rotruck, Medical Treatment Facility USNS Mercy commanding officer.
The purpose of the ship is to make resources in traditional hospitals more available to combat the coronavirus pandemic. The USNS Mercy provides general surgeries, critical care and ward care for adults among other services.
The ship will continue to provide mobile, acute surgical access to the U.S. military in a flexible and adaptable manner. The USNS Mercy supports expeditionary warfare as well as full hospital services to support nationwide disaster relief and worldwide humanitarian operations.
Kocherhans is serving on the USNS Mercy as a hospital corpsman, providing medical care to Navy and Marine Corps members.
Kocherhans has seen typically divided aspects of the U.S. come together and mobilize to fight against COVID-19 and said he hopes what he and his fellow corpsmen are doing will inspire citizens around the world to join in solidarity to do their part to help others.
“I’ll remember this deployment for the rest of my life,” Kocherhans said. “Everything I have done here has been positive and directly in service of the country and people I swore to protect.”
Kocherhans misses his family every day, but he said he is happy to be able to serve others and provide relief and comfort to families in such an uncertain time.
The Provo resident graduated from Pleasant Grove High School in 2012 before attending Utah Valley University. He has worked at Timpanogos Regional Hospital and Joe Vera's Mexican Fiestaraunt in addition to spending his time in the Navy.