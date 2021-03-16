Residents in Pleasant Grove near 500 East and 500 North are being asked to shelter in place after shots were fired in the area.
The shots are connected to a male who reportedly discharged his firearm in the air and then pointed it at bystanders before later barricading himself in his house, according to Pleasant Grove PIO Captain Britt Smith.
"At this point and time he is barricaded in his home," Smith said. "We've got the home surrounded, and we're trying to make contact inside through every means possible to get him to come out of the home and surrender to law enforcement."
Update at 5:30 p.m.
Officers were dispatched to the residence at approximately 2:30 p.m. after reports that an individual discharged a rifle. The suspect reportedly shot the firearm in the air and proceeded to point it at bystanders nearby.
No injuries have been reported as of 5:30 p.m. and the suspect has barricaded himself in his house and the SWAT team is still currently on scene.
“We’ve got containment set up around the house and we have attempted negotiations with him," Smith said during a press conference. "Negotiations were short and have since failed. He has exited the residence for a short period of time to fire upon law enforcement with a rifle.”
The suspect reportedly made death threats toward law enforcement during negotiations and he even exited the house to fire the rifle at law enforcement on scene at approximately 4:50 p.m. Shots were exchanged, but neither the suspect nor law enforcement were hit or injured.
After the shots were exchanged, the man returned into his home and has continued to barricade himself in the residence.
“It’s getting more and more aggressive and we hope to resolve this peaceably," Smith said. "We certainly do not want to escalate the violence in any way, shape or form. We would like for him to come out and surrender, that would be my first choice, but the decision is his.”
Smith said that law enforcement has an idea of who the suspect is but that will be confirmed when contact is made with the man.
For now, the shelter in place order is still in effect for those in the vicinity.
“Anybody who lives in the area, if they’ve got some shopping to do or somebody to go visit that they haven’t seen for a while, it'd be a good time to do that," Smith said.
This is an ongoing story that will be updated as more information is made available.