Residents in Pleasant Grove near 500 East and 500 North were asked to shelter in place throughout Tuesday afternoon and into the later evening after a male suspect reportedly fired shots into the air, pointed his rifle at bystanders and even fired at law enforcement while also barricading himself in his house.
The standoff reached its conclusion Tuesday evening as Pleasant Grove city released a statement via its Twitter account at 8:40 p.m. saying, “The suspect in the standoff has been safely taken into custody. Everyone is safe. We will be lifting the shelter in place order soon.”
In an update at 5:30 p.m., with the standoff several hours old, Pleasant Grove PIO Captain Britt Smith, said the shots were connected to a male who had barricaded himself in his house after discharging his firearm and pointing it at bystanders in the area.
“At this point and time he is barricaded in his home,” Smith said. “We’ve got the home surrounded, and we’re trying to make contact inside through every means possible to get him to come out of the home and surrender to law enforcement.”
Officers were dispatched to the residence at approximately 2:30 p.m. after the initial reports.
“We’ve got containment set up around the house and we have attempted negotiations with him,” Smith said during a press conference at 5:30 p.m. “Negotiations were short and have since failed. He has exited the residence for a short period of time to fire upon law enforcement with a rifle.”
The suspect allegedly made death threats toward law enforcement during negotiations and even exited the house to fire the rifle at law enforcement on scene at approximately 4:50 p.m. Shots were exchanged, but neither the suspect nor law enforcement were hit or injured.
After the shots were exchanged, the man returned into his home and continued to barricade himself in the residence.
“It’s getting more and more aggressive and we hope to resolve this peaceably,” Smith said. “We certainly do not want to escalate the violence in any way, shape or form. We would like for him to come out and surrender, that would be my first choice, but the decision is his.”
Smith said that law enforcement has an idea of who the suspect is but that will be confirmed when contact is made with the man.
This story will be updated Wednesday as more information is released by police.