On Thursday morning in Saratoga Springs, a warrant was served which led to the alleged discovery of pornographic images of underage girls. The man was also reportedly pretending to be a 15-year-old girl on Instagram, for the purpose of catfishing people.
In December of 2020, a cyber tip from Instagram was reported to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children which involved the uploading of pornographic images of underage girls.
The IP address used to upload those pictures was reportedly then traced back to Patrick Brady Fox, a 49-year-old Saratoga Springs resident.
After receiving the report from the internet provider, officers obtained a search warrant at Fox’s home and carried it out on Thursday morning.
After reading Fox his Miranda Rights, he reportedly agreed to speak with officers and admitted that he was posing as a 15-year-old girl on Instagram under the name of Misty Mountain. Fox allegedly would catfish people on the social media platform.
He also reportedly admitted that he would download images from a reputable pornography site, so they could not be underage. A search of his computer allegedly found pornographic pictures of girls between the ages of 14 and 16.
According to the probable cause statement, the arresting officer was able to confirm that the Instagram account belonging to Fox was used to upload child pornography. Fox reportedly confirmed this.
Fox’s phone and computer were seized and he was booked for three counts of sexual exploitation of a minor. He is being held at the Utah County Jail on $10,000 bail.