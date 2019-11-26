Drivers should be ready for wintry roads and heavy delays this week as almost 50 million people across the country plan to hit the roads this Thanksgiving.
AAA officials reported an additional 1.6 million drivers will travel at least 50 miles away from home compared to last year, almost a 2.9% increase.
In Utah, that means heavy delays of up to 30 minutes on Interstate 15 during Wednesday evening and 15-minute delays on Sunday, the Utah Department of Transportation reported.
“Holiday traffic is expected to be heaviest on I-15 Wednesday between 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., so leave early in the day or late in the evening to help reduce delays,” according to a department press release on Monday.
After Thanksgiving, the heaviest delays will likely happen between 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Sunday.
Officials reported most UDOT construction projects will be suspended during the holidays and all lanes should be open to help reduce delays Wednesday through Sunday.
“However, existing lane restrictions or traffic shifts will remain in place where needed to protect the work zone and ensure safety,” the press release stated.
Drivers should use extra caution on I-15 in several areas including I-84 in Riverdale to Layton Parkway; near I-215 in Murray; and from State Route 92 to Main Street in Lehi.
The Arizona Department of Transportation is also reducing I-15 to one lane in each direction for bridge maintenance near the Virgin River Gorge south of St. George.
As of Monday evening, the Utah Highway Patrol responded to at least 215 crashes statewide and encouraged drivers to slow down and increase following distance in bad weather.
UHP also said that two troopers were hit by vehicles while investigating separate crashes Monday, and that one of the troopers was hit twice in the same location. UHP reported that "both appear to be okay."
The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory from Monday through Tuesday as a fast-moving storm will bring 4 to 9 inches of snow and winds as high as 50 mph near northern and central parts of the state.
Heavy snow is also possible from Wednesday through Saturday morning as another large and slow snowstorm moves through the area.
“Significant snowfall can be expected in some areas, and accumulating snow will even be possible in St. George during this period,” the weather service reported.