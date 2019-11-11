A north-facing brick wall off of University Avenue just got more artistic after two Brigham Young University students designed and painted a mural to honor their Pacific Island heritage.
Enoch Lui and Teiano Lesa, both of whom study advertising at BYU, had the idea for the “passion project” after feeling like their cultures needed greater visual representation in Utah. Lui is half Tongan and Lesa is half Samoan.
“People here (in Utah), more than anywhere else, understand what Polynesians are,” Lesa said, noting that the state has one of the highest concentrations of Polynesians in the country. “But they don’t know a lot about the culture.”
Lesa designed the mural based on traditional Tongan and Samoan tattoos, which were the basis of storytelling, communication and genealogy prior to Pacific Islands having a written language.
“It’s just such a huge part of the culture,” Lesa said about the tattoo designs.
Next to the mural is a gold sticker reading “#ProjectTala,” which translates to “Project Storytelling.” Lui said that the project is “basically … in honor of our ancestors” who migrated to Utah Valley.
Another motivation for painting the mural is to keep traditions alive and fresh in the minds of younger Pacific Islander Americans, Lui said.
Living in the United States, “sometimes part of our traditions (and) our cultures can easily get forgotten.
“We just wanted to create something that our future generations of kids can look at and be proud of their culture and remember where their ancestors came from,” Lui said.
The mural is on the side of Getout Games in Provo, who gave the students permission to use the wall space.
The left half of the black, blue and silver design features traditional Samoan tattoo designs while the right side has patterns found in Tongan culture.
A number of BYU students and members of the Polynesian community joined Lui and Lesa on Saturday to make finishing touches on the mural.
“We just really wanted to do something for the community,” Lui said.