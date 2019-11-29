U.S. Highway 189 in Provo Canyon closed in both directions after a crash Friday afternoon
According to the Utah Highway Patrol, a car rolled into the Provo River. All occupants of the vehicle are out and safe, UHP said.
Snow was heavily in the canyon and UDOT closed the road in both directions from milepost 8 near Canyon View Park to milepost 22 near Deer Creek Reservoir.
The closure was lifted at about 4 p.m., with restrictions for vehicles with four-wheel drive and chains. Those restrictions were lifted Friday evening.
NB US 189/Provo Canyon Closed— UDOT Traffic (@UDOTTRAFFIC) November 29, 2019
at MP 8 (Canyon View Park / Provo) Utah Co.
Use Alt Route
