Sofia describes the last 12 months as some of the hardest of her life.
Last November, her husband of 10 years, an undocumented immigrant who came to this country from Mexico when he was 13, applied to become a United States citizen so he could visit his parents in Mexico before they passed.
But doing so “backfired on us,” Sofia said, and now her husband is fighting to avoid being deported.
With all of her money going toward legal appeals and working toward pardoning her husband, Sofia said she has little left over to provide for their four children.
“I wish that I could put the money towards my home,” the Provo resident said. “But I can’t.”
Sofia’s oldest daughter, who is 15, wears a size 11 in women’s pants, size large in women’s shirts and a size 8½ in women’s shoes. Her favorite color is turquoise and she is in need of a warm coat, tennis shoes and socks. An avid comic book reader, she wants to read “Mastering Manga” by Mark Crilley and is always looking for new graphic novels and comics. The 15-year-old could also use a hair brush, makeup brushes and various art supplies.
Sofia’s 10-year-old daughter, whose favorite color is purple, wears a size 12-14 in women’s pants, 12-14 in women’s shirts and a size 5 in women’s shoes. She is a fan of the “Junie B. Jones,” “Judy Moody” and “Harry Potter” books. Other gift ideas include Easy-Bake Oven food, Calico Critters (the panda bear is her favorite) and a pair of roller blades.
The youngest daughter, 8, wears a size 8-9 in women’s pants, 10-11 in women’s shirts and 4 in women’s shoes. She loves the color yellow and reading “Diary of a Wimpy Kid” and Dr. Suess books. She is in need of a new baby doll with accessories, as well as an L.O.L. Surprise! doll.
The only boy in the house, 14, has autism and loves games and activities that challenge him. This Christmas, he would love getting Legos, coordination games, “Fortnite,” dragon and fantasy books and drawing supplies. He wears a size 31-32 in men’s pants, size medium in men’s shirts and a size 10 in men’s shoes. His favorite colors are neon green, blue and red.
Sofia said having a good Christmas would give her family a “spark of hope” as her husband fights to stay in the U.S.
“The only place he knows as home is here,” she said.
All names of Sub for Santa participants have been changed. To help a family like this one, call the Sub for Santa hotline at (801) 356-6300 between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. weekdays or visit http://subforsanta.org.