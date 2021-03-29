On Friday, Provo Police officers were called to an in-progress theft at the Smith's Grocery Store on 350 N. Freedom Blvd. in Provo.
The manager of the Smith's told the police that a man had allegedly walked out of the store with a cart full of items and two cases of Budweiser.
The man, identified as 27-year-old Dan Ray Taylor of Provo, also was reportedly mumbling to himself and yelling out loud that Satan wanted to kill everyone in the store.
According to the probable cause statement, as Taylor went to the self-checkout area, he reportedly only scanned one item before heading toward the exit.
One staff member attempted to grab the cart from Taylor, but he allegedly pushed the cart with some force and the staff member could not keep a grip on it.
According to the probable cause statement, officers were able to identify Taylor based on a description given by staff members and the surveillance footage.
Officers were unable to locate Taylor until Sunday, when he was allegedly found lyying by a dumpster near a 7-Eleven.
The Smith's shopping cart was reportedly seen about 10 feet from Taylor, and the blankets and green jacket in the cart were recognized from the surveillance footage.
Taylor was then arrested, reportedly agreeing to answer questions after being read his Miranda Rights.
At first Taylor allegedly denied ownership of the cart, but after being shown the security footage he said it appeared to be him. According to the probable cause statement, Taylor then said it was probably him after being shown the video another time.
A search of the cart by officers reportedly found an unopened 24 pack of Budweiser beer, several individual cans, and deli meat.
Taylor was booked into the Utah County Jail with two counts of criminal trespassing since he had been permanently banned from both the 7-Eleven and the Smith's, burglary and robbery.
He is currently being held without bail.