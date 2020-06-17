The east hillsides in Provo are now protected by a Critical Hillside Overlay Zone after the Municipal Council voted to approve the additional zone.
The council had two pieces of legislation on the matter that first established the CH Zone, which received unanimous approval.
The second part of the zoning was how to apply it. That vote was 6-1 with Councilman Dave Sewell being the lone no vote. The new zone will not affect the underlying zone or homes built there.
The concern was a change that made the overlay zone apply to a much smaller scale. The zone already exempts platted and developed properties.
Two specific areas that need more discussion and will be brought back to the council include reclamation and incentivizing reclamation and the clustering of homes when developers desire to build.
When homes or land are developed, 50% of the land must stay in natural vegetation and 50% can be disturbed, or landscaped, such as adding a lawn or foliage.
The overlay zone came about because of development creep on the east hillsides of Provo that could affect the natural habitat and surrounding beauty.
Since a debacle over an illegal gravel pit operation two years ago, city leaders have toughened ordinances and residents have been campaigning to keep other developers out.
Voting on the matter was delayed for more than a month as more information was gathered on the issue.
“I am so grateful for the council listening to residents,” said Kaye Nelson, hillside resident. “There has been a discussion for more than a year on this. I recognize concessions have been made.”
The area of concern extends nearly the entire length of the city beginning at the mouth of Provo Canyon and extending past Slate Canyon on the south end of town.
Current focus areas of development concern pockets of undeveloped land on the north end.
Council Chairman George Handley said, “This is a tremendous treasure to our community.”
He added that he hoped a happy balance between keeping the hills safe and unharmed, while allowing developers equal rights to develop their land, could be reached.
Handley lives along the foothills in north Provo.
The hillside lands have a number of owners including the city, the county, the federal government and private owners.
The critical overlay zone does not apply to properties outside of the city boundaries. That is why a newly circulated hillside map shows Provo’s land ownership more like small pieces of a large puzzle.
There are about 845 acres of city land in the proposed boundaries.
Current homes, platted lands and developed land will not be affected by the overlay zone restrictions, according to Brandon Larsen, city planner.
Public outcry changed much of what was finally proposed in the overlay zone, according to Larsen.
The critical hillside overlay zone is meant to protect the aesthetics and ecology of Provo‘s foothills and establish prudent development standards, according to Larsen.
The new critical zone addresses everything from homes not being allowed to be developed on ridge lines to provisions for prohibiting utility poles on mounds.
Water detention basins will be required to match natural vegetation and not appear to scar the land.