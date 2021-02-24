In a recent study from the Milken Institute, Provo-Orem topped the list of best economic performance in large cities in the United States.
The study takes into account economic vitality using job creation, wage growth, and innovation metrics to rank 200 large metropolitan areas from across the country. Provo-Orem ranked second in the ranking in 2020 as well, but a press release on the study noted the one- and five-year job growth that the Provo-Orem area has seen as well as the migration of the tech industry out of coastal cities and into Utah.
“We’re incredibly heartened by the resilience and economic strength we’re seeing in many Utah cities and towns as the Milken Institute Best-Performing Cities Index shows,” Governor Spencer Cox said in a press release. “We’re optimistic that this trend will continue and expand to all areas of our state.”
As for the factors that went into this ranking, Kathi Lewis, Orem’s economic development director, and Keith Morey, Provo’s economic development director, pointed to increases in one-time building permits, access to local universities, high quality of living, affordable housing, low crime rates and the cities being a great place to start a business.
“I think a lot of it is, historically, Utah has grown at a faster average than the nation does,” Morey said. “We tend to have more children than the national average and we have historically had quite a lot of in-migration as well. Some of it is a reflection of that, it’s a reflection of the incredible universities that we have. Provo has access to Brigham Young University and Utah Valley University. Then we just have been known for years and years as a great place to start a business. You’ve got Qualtrics here, you’ve got Nu Skin started here, and we’re just kind of known for being innovative and creative. There is a great resource to good employment, very bright students coming out of the universities and people that are energetic, passionate and want to work hard.”
When the pandemic struck the nation hard with the shutdown of businesses and restaurants, Utah responded differently than some other states like California, which saw some cities drop lower on the Milken Institute’s ranking.
Lewis pointed to the Orem Business Alliance, which was formed in 2020 and recently celebrated its first anniversary. The goal of the group is to support local businesses, advocate for them, help them network and also connect them with valuable resources, according to Lewis.
Virtual meetings were held during the COVID-19 pandemic and information was sent out to all of the businesses about resources that could help at a federal, state, county and city level, which helped some businesses stay afloat and others to keep growing.
Both of the economic development directors did agree that the way the state handled the pandemic did help businesses find a way to survive through the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I think it definitely did, I don’t think there is any doubt about it,” Morey said when asked about the state’s pandemic response concerning businesses. “Utah has always had that kind of pioneering spirit, that’s why we came here, to begin with, and I think there is always strong resistance within government to mandating behavior. As discussions progressed about how we respond to the pandemic in a way that is helpful, but also provides hope for people and the best opportunity for them to work and survive, it became clear that the more we could educate people to be responsible citizens and let them continue to manage their businesses the way they thought best met their needs, that that was the safest and smartest way to not suffer huge economic impacts. That’s not to say some businesses haven’t suffered, but I think the environment we created here provided the highest opportunity for success over other states where things were really restrictive and got shut down.”
The creativity and innovation that Provo-Orem has seen for years also helped some restaurants stay afloat, as Lewis points to the businesses which adapted, faring much better than others.
In closing, Morey joked that the ranking was not much of a surprise to people who live in Provo-Orem. For him, it was more of an affirmation of what residents have known for a long time. As others begin to recognize the positives that come with the area, the economy is growing around it.
Lewis touted Orem’s commitment to being business-friendly, bringing up that the city is working hard to help local businesses, noting there will be a redone economic development strategic plan to come in the next couple of years.
“I think that Orem is resilient, and we work hard to support our businesses, small or large,” Lewis said. “We are a business-friendly city and obviously development services are doing a great thing to make it so attractive to businesses looking to increase their space and for new buildings.”
With affordable housing, access to education, low crime rates, access to outdoor recreational opportunities, and more, which residents already know about, Provo-Orem is a community that will continue to grow moving forward.
Morey added that healthy communities are those that are growing — and handling the growth. He sees the growth as an opportunity for the area moving forward.