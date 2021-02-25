A Provo Police officer, as well as a suspect, were involved Thursday afternoon in a shooting, according to the Provo Police Department dispatch.
During a press conference on Thursday afternoon, Provo Police Department PIO Sergeant Nisha King said that officers were dispatched to 900 East and 80 South near Memorial Park in Provo at approximately 12:51 p.m.
The department received numerous reports from third-party callers that a male was acting erratically and reportedly had a firearm. One call reported there was a window shot out on scene, according to King.
"As officers arrived, there was a confrontation, gunshots were exchanged and one of our officers sustained a gunshot wound as well as the suspect," King said. "My understanding is that the suspect barricaded at some point, but shortly thereafter, officers made contact and took him into custody."
Both the suspect and officer were transported to the hospital following the incident. King confirmed that the wounded officer walked out of the building and was talking before being transported.
The suspect is believed to have some connection to the apartment building and is in custody at the hospital.
"As things progress, obviously the investigation will continue," King said.
In a press conference on Thursday at 5 p.m., Provo Police Department Chief Rich Ferguson recounted the events that occurred leading up to the shooting.
Officers reportedly encountered the suspect at his residence in an apartment building. The suspect then retreated into his home, where Ferguson said the suspect was in possession of at least two automatic weapons. He then began firing those weapons at the officers.
Officers returned fire and Officer John Oseguera, a two-year veteran of the department, was struck twice in his lower extremities. The suspect was also shot, with both being transported to the hospital afterward.
Abby Jensen, a resident of the apartment complex, said that she was in her room when she heard some loud sounds and shouting from outside. She believed it was maintenance or some machinery falling down the stairs.
"Then I looked outside my window and saw police cars out in the parking lot, and I realized the noise must have been gunshots," Jensen said. "A few minutes later I saw an officer standing outside my window with his gun out, and I saw other officers surrounding the area, some of them were running. I heard a loud pounding on an apartment nearby and heard (a shout of), 'Police, open up!' -- which I figured may have been someone they were looking for."
After the incident, Jensen said she had an officer knock on her door and evacuate her from the building. She added that she also saw an officer carrying an assault rifle away from the area.
Officer Oseguera is in stable condition at this time, according to Ferguson.
“At this time the Utah County OICI (officer involved critical incident protocol) is in charge of the investigation," Ferguson said. "I would expect that there will be more details that will come forward as facts are known. At this time I’d like to thank the support that we have received from our neighboring agencies, our city, our mayor and I would like to express my absolute appreciation and admiration for every man and woman who puts on the uniform to defend this city every day.”
Ferguson added that Oseguera's wife is in shock, but handling it well with her young family and a team from the Provo Police Department. He continued, saying that the officer called his wife on the way to the hospital to tell her he loved her.
Mayor Michelle Kaufusi spoke at the press conference as well, thanking police officers for swiftly containing the scene to make sure there was no immediate danger to the public.
“We are well served by our police department," Kaufusi said. "I am proud of their actions today and every day.”
When asked about his emotions over the day, Ferguson said, "I’m angry, I’m proud and I’m concerned."