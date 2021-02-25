A Provo Police officer, as well as a suspect, were involved Thursday afternoon in a "critical incident," identified as a shooting, according to the Provo Police Department dispatch.
The dispatch supervisor said the shooting did not occur in Memorial Park, as some reports indicated. Police officers were, however, controlling traffic near the park, as shown on Utah Department of Transportation cameras at 900 E. Center St.
During a press conference on Thursday afternoon, Provo Police Department PIO Sergeant Nisha King said that officers were dispatched to 900 East and 80 South in Provo at approximately 12:51 p.m.
The department received numerous reports from third-party callers that a male was acting erratic and reportedly had a firearm. One call reported there was a window shot out on scene, according to King.
"As officers arrived, there was a confrontation, gunshots were exchanged and one of our officers sustained a gunshot wound as well as the suspect," King said. "My understanding is that the suspect barricaded at some point, but shortly thereafter, officers made contact and took him into custody."
Both the suspect and officer were transported to the hospital following the incident. King confirmed that the wounded officer walked out of the building and was talking before being transported.
The suspect is believed to have some connection to the apartment building and is in custody at the hospital.
"As things progress, obviously the investigation will continue," King said.
King confirmed that there is no remaining threat to the public.
More information will be published as it is made available.