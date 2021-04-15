Raising Cane's announced Tuesday that a new location at 132 W. 1230 North in Provo will be opening in the summer of 2021.
“We couldn’t have asked for a better location for our second Utah Restaurant than the vibrant and growing city of Provo,” said Area Leader of Restaurants Chris Vines in a press release. “The new restaurant is in a busy retail area conveniently located near BYU and we are expecting to see a lot of locals and visitors alike stop in to get their chicken finger fix! With community involvement as a focus, we are planning on becoming closely involved with our local schools and businesses as well as participate in local events.”
The restaurant's Provo location is set to have a multi-lane drive-thru as well as dine-in and takeout options. Raising Cane's is set to hire 120 local employees in the coming weeks, according to the press release, which range from management positions to hourly workers.
Just blocks away from BYU, the Provo location will be the second one to open in the state of Utah. The first will open on June 8th in South Jordan, with the press release mentioning that the popular chain has big plans for more expansion into the Beehive State.
"At Raising Cane’s, it all starts with the chicken finger," the release said. "The 100% premium white meat chicken tenderloins are marinated, hand-battered and cooked to order. The menu is also renowned for its craveable – some say addictive – secret-recipe Cane’s sauce, crinkle-cut fries, coleslaw, Texas toast, freshly brewed sweet tea, and fresh-squeezed lemonade."
Sandelman, a market researching company for the food services industry, has Raising Cane's ranked third in overall customer satisfaction behind In-N-Out and Chick-fil-A.
The chain started in 1996 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and has over 540 locations in 29 states across the country and 75 locations in the middle east. There are 20 new markets in the works for the business in 2021.