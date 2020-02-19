Quiz: What does the 2020 Census affect and why does it matter? By Stacy Johnson Daily Herald Stacy Johnson Author twitter Author email Feb 19, 2020 1 hr ago 0 1 min to read Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save It's a census year, but how much do you know about the U.S. Census? Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Stacy Johnson Stacy has worked as the Online Editor at the Daily Herald since 2007. Author twitter Author email Follow Stacy Johnson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today See what people are talking about at The Community Table!