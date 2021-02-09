On Sunday, golfers at the Ranches Golf Club in Eagle Mountain discovered racial slurs while recreating at the course.
The slurs were carved into a green-side bunker and a putting surface at the course. The putting surface also was destroyed with some disturbing drawings and more racial slurs.
“This is a very unfortunate event that will not be tolerated at our facility,” said club owner Jeff Harbertson in a press release. “The Ranches Golf Club is a semi-private club that welcomes any person who wants to participate in the golf community regardless of race or beliefs. We welcome people from all walks of life. We are working with local authorities to find the culprit(s) who have not only vandalized our course but who have offended all humanity with their ignorant slurs. When they are found, they will be prosecuted and we will make sure they are not welcome on any of our properties.”
Pictures of the vandalism were sent to club management on Sunday afternoon, which included the use of the n-word in the sand trap and on the putting surface in large letters.
The club believes this may have been a targeted incident as the person who discovered the slurs was a Black man.
“We’re not looking to just put up one post on social media,” Harbertson said in an interview with the Daily Herald. “We’ve contacted the gentleman who saw it, who is affected the most and spoke to him about his safety and what he’d like to do. We filed a police report, we’ve gotten in touch with the city, and we’re doing everything we can to show that this is not OK. Everything we believe in as a company, everything we stand for, and what we want people to view the golf club as is that we are inclusive, we want equality, we want people to feel safe, it’s for people who live in the community and really come from all walks of life.”
The investigation process has begun and the grounds crew at the golf course started repairing the damages as soon as they were discovered.
The slurs in the sand trap were fixed immediately, but Harbertson said the drawings and slurs on the putting surface are still somewhat discernible as it will take a couple of days to fix the green.
“It’s never happened before, which really leads us to believe it was targeted,” Harbertson said. “The fact that he was out there by himself and it happened to where he saw it, they were obviously aware that he was there.”
Currently, club officials have no leads on a possible suspect as they look into who was golfing on the course around the same time and check to see if houses located near the hole have any security cameras.
Management is offering club credit or merchandise to anyone with credible information to help find those who vandalized the course. Anyone with information is asked to email info@greatlifeutah.com.