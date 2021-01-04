Intermountain Healthcare clinicians are concerned with a recent spike in COVID-19 cases around the state of Utah and how it could impact COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations following the holiday season.
According to a press release from Intermountain, the positivity rate of COVID-19 tests over the last several days has ranged between 30% and 40%.
Hospitalizations were beginning to decrease prior to Christmas and New Year's but the recent increase in test positivity rate suggests the first couple of weeks in January could be different.
“I remind folks that we haven’t really seen the effects of what’s happened for the Christmas holiday or the New Year’s holiday at this time," said Dr. Todd Vento, an Intermountain Healthcare infectious disease physician, during a press conference on Monday. "We would expect to see that in the next few weeks and so mid- to late January will be the time period where we know what the effects are of mid- to late December gathering behaviors, indoor interactions with individuals, particularly if they were exposed or unprotected.”
The seven-day rolling average of cases in Utah as of Sunday night was 2,700 with the test positivity average around 28% or 29%. Vento characterized the positivity average as being, "pretty high," and cited Utah being No. 9 in the country for percent positivity and for cases per 100,000.
Hospitalizations as of Monday morning were hovering around the 480-person mark with ICU capacities in the state being 82%-83% full.
The impacts of the holiday will not be seen for a couple of weeks but in late January is when possible increases in hospitalizations and cases could be reflected.
Vento added that the positivity rates being seen currently have a direct correlation to the expectations of a spike in cases and hospitalizations on the horizon.
“If we know that we are testing at the same rate and we see the same positivity rate or a rising positivity rate, and also just knowing from practical purposes what has happened in the community with regards to travel and gatherings, then we would expect that to translate to an increased hospitalization rate," Vento said. "Particularly if the people who were gathering had higher risks for more severe infection based on age, based on comorbidity.”
While officials were worried about a spike in cases following Thanksgiving, which was not as high as expected, Christmas and New Year's were an entirely different beast, according to Vento.
With that high positivity percentage comes a high transmission rate throughout the state and as people traveled for the holidays, COVID-19 could have spread wildly.
This concern also has to deal with length of stay and travel prior to arrival.
A total of 1,327,289 people went through TSA checkpoints around the United States on Sunday, making it the biggest travel day since the start of the pandemic.
“We generally have more concern about a holiday and a time period like the end of December," Vento said. "Increased risk of exposure on the other end (of travel) is a bigger concern for us because now you’ve had a prolonged exposure. Let’s say you were getting comfortable in your first days and you see your cousin, your uncle and your aunt and you increase the number of people that you’re with not just one day but two days, or three days, or four days and now you’ve got an exposure over time and you’ve essentially given yourself more chances to hang out with the virus.”
The biggest concern Vento brought up was the impacts a bigger surge could have on the state's hospitals and ICUs over the next two to four weeks. This concern is bigger than for holidays with a shorter duration like Labor Day, Memorial Day and Thanksgiving.