Utah County is home to some beautiful canyon recreational areas, and this is the time of year when visitors to the canyons are plentiful. But while recreating outdoors is healthy and fun, some dangers can also be present.
According to Utah County Sheriff’s Office Sergeant Spencer Cannon, migration to outdoor activities in the canyons began earlier this year, probably due to kids being out of traditional school and people working from home.
Canyon-goers engage in a variety of activities, including scenic drives, picnics, swimming, cycling, long boarding, rock climbing, hiking, hammocking and horseback riding.
Obey signs and water safety
With outdoor recreation comes some risks, so it is important to use the canyon areas safely. Just last month, five young men slid down the spillway at Silver Lake Flat Reservoir in American Fork Canyon, despite “Danger” and “Keep Out” signage. The five men were seriously injured and let their stories be told on a video posted on the Utah County Sheriff’s Facebook page on June 29. The men were also charged with criminal trespass. “They do seem to have genuinely learned their lesson,” Cannon said. “They put some of the video together themselves.”
Cannon said that any place there is a body of water is popular. Reading and adhering to signage is important. For example, swimming at the Murdock Diversion at the mouth of Provo Canyon is restricted. But, Cannon said, people go right past the signs and swim in the dangerous area. The spillway at Tibble Fork Reservoir in American Fork Canyon is another area where people have slid down. “It’s very, very dangerous,” Cannon said.
People also try to slide down the snow fields on both sides of Mount Timpanogos. “They look like fluffy white snow fields, but they are ice,” Cannon said. Some small patches of ice can remain year-round and this is another area where caution should be used.
Wearing life jackets when recreating on bodies of water is strongly encouraged, according to Cannon. In fact, it is illegal to recreate, except when fishing, on the Provo River in unincorporated areas of Utah County without wearing a life jacket. “We’ve had years with five or six people lost to drowning with no life jackets. They could have saved them,” Cannon said.
Illegal activities
There are many isolated areas to be found in the canyons. These can be sought for illegal activities, such as alcohol parties with, at times, underage drinkers. “It happens enough that it keeps us busy,” Cannon said. Drug use is also a problem. “Some park in parking lots to engage in these activities,” Cannon said.
Summer weather brings nature enthusiasts and outdoor recreation enthusiasts to the canyons, but it also brings transients who make their homes there. Cannon said that some create elaborate spaces with two or three tents and awnings. The problem is that there are stay limits for these areas and authorities are required to enforce this. “It becomes problematic because they often leave big messes behind,” Cannon said. Members of the Utah County Sheriff’s Office have had to clean up these messes, even this summer. “It can be pickup-loads of junk,” Cannon said.
While in the past, there have been crimes such as theft and sexual assaults associated with some of the transients living in Provo Canyon, this year this has not yet been a major issue, according to Cannon.
Be prepared
With all of the hills and rock walls in the canyons, climbing is a popular pastime. However, inexperienced or unprepared climbers often get into dangerous situations. ‘It’s a lot easier to climb up than down,” Cannon said. “People should be careful about more technical activities.”
Being prepared with proper equipment, experience and water or water filters can help prevent many hazards that can happen in the canyons. “We have wonderful recreational activities here in Utah County,” Cannon said. “But, thrill-seeking can be dangerous.”