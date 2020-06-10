Relatives have confirmed that the two sets of human remains discovered on Chad Daybell's property in rural Idaho are a boy and his big sister who have been missing since September, according to the Associated Press.
Though authorities have not yet released the identities of the bodies discovered buried in Daybell's yard Tuesday, multiple relatives publicly identified the remains as siblings Tylee Ryan and Joshua Vallow on Wednesday, the Associated Press reported. Chad Daybell married the children's mother, Lori Vallow Daybell, a few weeks after the kids were last seen.
Less than 24 hours after his arrest, 51-year-old Chad Daybell made his first appearance in Idaho courts after the remains discovery.
Officials with the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office, Rexburg Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation served a search warrant on Chad Daybell’s home in Fremont County, Idaho, around 7 a.m. Tuesday.
The operation closed several roads around the home, with dozens of drivers re-routed around the traffic blockades. The search is still ongoing.
Rexburg Police Department Assistant Chief of Police Gary Hagen confirmed rumors that Chad Daybell had been arrested during a press conference that afternoon after human remains were discovered on the property.
Chad Daybell was taken into police custody Tuesday afternoon for questioning.
He made his first court appearance at 11 a.m. Wednesday (MDT) after two felony charges of destruction, alteration or concealment of evidence were filed with the state’s attorney general’s office.
If Chad Daybell is found guilty, he could face up to five years in prison and up to a $10,000 fine for each count, according to court documents.
The first count alleges Chad Daybell hid, altered or destroyed human remains on the Salem, Idaho, property between Sept. 8 and the day of his arrest. The second alleges the same events transpired between Sept. 22 and the date of his arrest.
The probable cause statement has been sealed, although Idaho Prosecutor Rob Wood referenced the affidavit to argue for a significantly higher bail, adding that while the charges carry a maximum sentence of up to five years in prison, the evidence concealed or destroyed was not documents or a weapon but the human remains of two children.
One of the remains, Wood said, was concealed in a “particularly egregious” manner.
Chad Daybell’s counsel, attorney John Prior, argued that the defendant should be held on $50,000 as bail should not be contingent on potential charges “coming down the pipeline.”
Fremont County Judge Faren Eddins set bail at $1 million, adding that although the current charges carry a light maximum sentence, it is his job to weigh the current charge and any mitigating or aggravating factors, including that the evidence is human remains of children.
Within the conditions of bail, Chad Daybell’s movement is limited to a handful of counties in Idaho, and he is required to wear an ankle monitor at all times.
Lori Daybell, 47, is also in custody and being held on $1 million bail in connection with the disappearance of her missing children. Ryan was 17 years old and Vallow 7 years old at the time of their disappearance. The two children were reportedly last seen on or around Sept. 8 and Sept. 22.
Lori Daybell is expected to appear in court on July 1-2 for a preliminary hearing in Fremont County.