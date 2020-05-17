Utah’s population is the least vulnerable to COVID-19 of any state in the United States, while West Virginia residents are the most at risk of serious complications caused by the virus, according to an analysis of demographic data.
The findings come from a report released Wednesday by WalletHub, a Washington, D.C.-based personal finance company.
WalletHub analysts looked at 28 “key metrics” — including the share of population aged 65 or older, share of unsheltered homeless population, share of homes lacking access to basic hygienic facilities and share of households in poverty not receiving food stamps — to determine which states have populations that are most at risk of developing serious health complications from coronavirus.
“In order to identify the states that have the most vulnerable populations during the COVID-19 pandemic, WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across three key dimensions, ‘Medical Vulnerability,’ ‘Housing Vulnerability’ and ‘Financial Vulnerability,'” the methodology section of the report said.
Utah ranked near the bottom of each of these three dimensions, ranking 46th in “Housing Vulnerability,” 48th in “Financial Vulnerability,” and 50th in “Medical Vulnerability.”
The Beehive State ranked dead last, 51st, in overall population vulnerability with a total score of 21.9, which was calculated by determining the weighted average of all 28 metrics on a 100-point scale.
The next lowest scoring states were Colorado, Minnesota and Massachusetts with respective scores of 23.3, 26.7 and 27.6.
West Virginia ranked highest in terms of population vulnerability with a total score of 72.3, followed by Louisiana, 65.3, Mississippi, 64.6, Arkansas, 63.1 and Alabama, 62.9.
Utah’s low score has to do, in part, with how young the state’s population is relative to the rest of the country. Utah ranked 51st out of states with the highest share of the population aged 65 and older, while Florida ranked 1st.
According to U.S. Census Bureau population estimates from July, only 11.1% of Utah residents were older than 65. Nearly a third of residents, 29.5%, were under 18 years old, while 8% were younger than 5.
Additionally, Utah ranked 47th out of states with the highest share of the population diagnosed with Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD). West Virginia, meanwhile, ranked 1st.
Utah received a less favorable rating in another category, ranking 4th among states with the highest share of households in poverty not receiving food stamps.
The report’s findings came a day before Gov. Gary Herbert announced that the majority of the state — with the exception of Grand, Summit and Wasatch counties and Salt Lake City and West Valley City — would transition on Saturday from a “moderate risk” designation to a “low risk” designation.
During a press conference on Thursday, University of Utah Health CEO Michael Good said 99% of Utahns who have contracted COVID-19 have recovered or are currently recovering. Of those who have recovered, 92% were able to do so from their homes, Good said.
As of Friday, the Utah Department of Health reported that 6,913 Utahns have contracted COVID-19 since the beginning of the outbreak, resulting in 77 deaths and 566 hospitalizations.
The WalletHub analysts looked at data from a variety of entities, including the U.S. Census Bureau, U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, American Cancer Society and Kaiser Family Foundation.