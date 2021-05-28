On Thursday night, Spanish Fork Police Department officers were dispatched to a neighborhood in response to reports of a male driving his vehicle recklessly at a high speed and swerving his car in front of some juveniles biking.
Pedestrians in the area yelled at the man, telling him to slow down, according to the probable cause statement.
The male, 25-year-old Giovanni Orea of Spanish Fork, then reportedly stopped his car, got out, and began yelling at the pedestrians. He was reportedly trying to taunt the pedestrians into fighting him and later allegedly said he would return and “shoot up the block.”
He left the area and returned soon after to apologize to the people, according to the police report, but he then began yelling at them again.
One of the pedestrians reported seeing a handgun in the waistband of Orea’s friend.
Officers arrived on the scene as Orea and his friend were entering the vehicle, asking them to exit the vehicle. During a search of Orea, he was shouting expletives and known gang names, according to the probable cause statement.
While approaching the vehicle, officers reportedly found an empty bottle of beer in the back seat and after searching the car, officers allegedly found a large bag of marijuana.
Along with the marijuana, drug paraphernalia was allegedly located in the car, including an apple that had been used to smoke the marijuana and more.
A pair of brass knuckles was also allegedly found in a backpack in the car.
Orea was booked into the Utah County Jail on charges of use or possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance, intoxication, disorderly conduct, and open container or drinking alcohol while in a vehicle.
He was released from the Utah County Jail after posting $1,880 bail.