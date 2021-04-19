It’s the season for outdoor grilling, spring cleaning, yardwork and using outdoor fire pits, which means it could also be a time of unintentional fires.
While people usually think of fire hazards more during winter months with fireplaces, candles and holiday lights, there are plenty of hazards during springtime as well. It’s also a perfect time to prepare for hot, dry, summer months.
“As spring comes to Pleasant Grove and our surrounding community, it’s important that we begin to clean our property, create fire-wise landscapes and remove excess materials. Materials such as clippings, branches, or plants can be chipped. However, sometimes materials need to be burned to be safely removed from your property,” reads a recent post on the Pleasant Grove Fire Department Facebook page.
Open burning is legal in Utah County from March 30 through May 30 and again Sept. 15 through Oct. 30, but it is strictly regulated.
“Open burning is defined as any flame exposed to the environment where pollutants produced from the fire are emitted directly into the surrounding air. Open burning can be a source of air pollution, which the Division of Air Quality controls. Regulation of open burning helps to minimize emissions, keep our air clean and maintain the public health,” continues the post.
“We do see some people who burn when they’re not supposed to. But, the biggest problem is that people burn things they’re not supposed to burn,” said Pleasant Grove firefighter Zach Larsen. “They’ll throw garbage and trash in and that can add a different element to the fire. Rubber burns different from wood and wood burns different from plaster.”
Larsen said that burning items other than green waste can make it easy for a fire to burn out of control. But, people do throw in PVC pipes, tires and other non-green waste items.
“We do see quite a bit of that. We are called in typically because these fires can cause a thick black smoke, which concerns people,” he said.
This can not only be dangerous because of fires and pollutants in the air, but it takes the firefighters away from more dire emergencies.
“We’re there telling someone to quit burning the wrong things and an important call comes out, like a baby choking,” Larsen said.
To burn green waste during the open burn period, a permit must be obtained from residents’ local fire departments. In addition to burning green waste, there are other ways to decrease the chance of fires.
“Springtime is a time that we should be prepping for hazards. This year because of the drought, we have already seen more brush fires,” Larsen said.
Some tips to help keep homes and property safe include keeping trees and branches about 10 feet from each other and 10 feet from the house, ensuring that tree branches are not hanging over houses, cutting dead limbs off of trees, raking leaves that might be left from fall and keeping shrubs off of homes.
“We have seen a couple of brush fires that have burned down homes locally this year,” Larsen said. “If property is near the brush, take a good look at landscaping,” he said. Additionally, property owners near the wildlands can contact their local fire departments if they see hazards, such as thick weeds or dry brush.
“A lot of people stock their woodpiles underneath decks or next to houses,” Larsen said. However, he recommends that they be kept at least 30 feet from homes.
Another tip is to not cut holes in decks for trees to grow through, as many people do. These look nice, said Larsen, but they can be hazardous, especially if the property is on the interface, where wilderness meets an urban setting.
While most structure fires happen during the winter months, Larsen said that the warmer months have hazards as well. Many fires are started due to careless use of fireworks, fireworks put into garbage cans next to homes, backyard fires that don’t get fully extinguished and illegal burns in sheds.
“If people live in the city, embers can spread fires a mile and a half from the main fire,” Larsen said. “While it’s less likely to see that happen, it still happens.”