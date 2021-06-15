As fire season begins getting into full swing, numerous state departments are issuing statewide fire, fireworks and target shooting restrictions.
This includes restrictions from the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources, including all state lands and unincorporated private lands, restrictions in Utah Division of Forestry, Fire, and State lands, and also restrictions on the Bureau of Land Management lands starting Wednesday.
While the restrictions vary, many do not allow for open fires unless in constructed fire pits; no grinding, cutting or welding metal; no smoking unless in an enclosed vehicle, building, developed recreation site, or while in a paved area free of vegetation; and more.
While Utah County may have over 600,000 people currently, Utah County Sheriff's Office PIO Sergeant Spencer Cannon said that there is still a lot of open areas in the county. This includes areas where people recreate, private property, farmlands and canyons where people enjoy the outdoors.
He added that those areas are where wildfires are started because people having campfires where they are not permitted, people being reckless with fire or people target shooting.
Cannon said that on Monday a small fire was started in Diamond Fork Canyon due to target practice, but fire crews were able to get to the fire quickly and minimize the spread.
“The Division of Wildlife Resources has, however, instituted target shooting and fire restrictions on the wildlife management areas throughout Utah, and we have 16 of those in Utah County," Cannon said. "The state actually issued two orders, one related to fires and the other related to fireworks on those same lands and it’s critical that we follow those things. Everyone loves sitting around a campfire, roasting hot dogs, making s'mores, or just socializing but we have to find some other way to do it if people are not in an area where it can be done legally and safely.”
The areas included in the restrictions do not include incorporated areas, only state, and private unincorporated lands, but Cannon said he expects cities to begin to institute their own regulations with regards to fires and fireworks.
When asked about July 4 and the Pioneer Day, holidays many Utahns celebrate with fireworks, Cannon said they are challenging times and the UCSO is understanding of that want to celebrate.
Along with the holiday, cities normally set up regulations with certain areas allowed for people to light fireworks but Cannon brought up that even with those instances fireworks have started fires.
“It’s critical to know what the restrictions are in any area where people intend to go camping or ride offload vehicles, know what the restrictions are in those areas, and abide by them," Cannon said. "If you want to do a certain activity, go to an area where it is allowed rather than an area you normally go. We also have to realize that it might be one of those years where some of the things we enjoy doing, we might not be able to do.”
To learn more about fire restrictions throughout the state, visit utahfireinfo.gov, or follow @UtahWildfire on Twitter and Facebook.