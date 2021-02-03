Jesse David Luker, 31, of Salt Lake City, has been charged with three counts of attempted murder for his involvement in a road rage incident in Lehi.
Along with the attempted murder charges, Luker is also facing felony discharge of a firearm with serious bodily injury, felony discharge of a firearm with injury and felony discharge of a firearm.
The incident occurred on Jan. 25 just after 7:30 a.m. while Luker was traveling south on I-15 in a black pickup truck. According to the probable cause statement, Luker was tailgating a white pickup truck in the HOV lane when the victim began brake-checking Luker.
The vehicles then changed positions several times as the road rage continued. Both Luker and the five people in the white pickup truck began yelling and making gestures at each other as they swerved toward each other, making them leave their respective lanes, the report said.
The white truck struck another vehicle while swerving and then stopped in the HOV lane. At this point, the white pickup truck moved out of the HOV lanes and Luker followed, allegedly firing four to five shots into the white pickup truck.
As the driver of the white pickup truck realized he was being shot at, he continued to move toward the right shoulder. According to the report, Luker moved closer and allegedly fired five more rounds into the vehicle.
After the second round of bullets, the driver of the white pickup truck reportedly turned into the rear passenger side of Luker’s truck, similar to a PIT maneuver, causing it to spin out of control and into the right shoulder.
In the probable cause statement, Luker said he had been aiming for the tires of the white pickup while shooting his firearm out the front passenger window going an estimated speed of 70 miles per hour.
Two occupants inside the white pickup truck suffered gunshot wounds, the driver and the rear driver side passenger. Following the incident, the victims in the white pickup drove directly to the hospital where the two who were injured were treated.