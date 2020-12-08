Grace and her family live in Saratoga Springs and are struggling to make ends meet after her husband was laid off from his job.
The family had recently bought a home and was expecting their fourth child when the pandemic hit, making it hard for her to work due to health concerns in addition to her husband being out of work.
“My husband had a job where he could provide to the whole family,” Grace said. “We have three kids and now we have a newborn that was born last month. The company where my husband was working laid him off because he works with petroleum.”
When oil prices crashed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the company had to let go of a number of employees.
In the meantime, her husband has been looking for work where he can find it while helping take care of their children and taking care of Grace during the final stretches of her pregnancy.
While Grace may be struggling, she expressed that she has seen others struggling more, making her feel blessed for what she and her family do have.
The oldest son, who is 5, needs pants, socks, shirts, underwear, coats and boots. He wears a size 7 or 8 in pants and shirts, and a size 11.5 in shoes with his favorite color being blue. He also likes all things dinosaurs, baseball and is hoping for a scooter.
The oldest girl, 4 years old, is in need of pants, socks, shirts, coats and boots as well. She wears a size 7 or 8 in pants and shirts, an 11 in shoes and likes the color pink. She also enjoys anything involving horses and is hoping for a pink scooter.
The family’s 2-year-old daughter is in need of dresses, socks, jacket and boots. She wears a size 4T in pants and shirts, a size 7 shoe and her favorite color is pink. Gift ideas for her include anything to do with horses, babies, stuffed animals and Ty babies.
For the newborn son the family needs newborn clothes and gifts in blue.
While her children are hoping for gifts this Christmas, Grace said that her biggest goal is to ensure that her children learn the true meaning of the holiday.
Christmas is a magical time for them because she stresses that the gifts her kids receive are not only a gift, it’s receiving something that somebody doesn’t have.
She related this to the birth of Jesus. Grace added that her family lights their Christmas tree white, telling the children that Jesus brings the light into their lives.
“Be grateful for the things that we have here on the Earth and especially the things we receive from others,” Grace said of what she is teaching her children.
Their family is grateful that somebody is thinking of them during the holiday season.