Monitoring of dozens of sewage treatment plants by the Utah Division of Water Quality shows increasing COVID-19 detection rates in a handful of Utah County cities.
In April, the DWQ and Utah Department of Health launched a pilot investigation to “evaluate whether or not the (virus) RNA (gene copies) or SARS-CoV-2 could be reliably quantified from sewage influent samples,” later noting that the results of the investigation “demonstrated that the number of gene copies could be reliably measured in the sewage of communities with known COVID-19 infections.”
“It is currently not possible to reliably and accurately predict the number of infected individuals from sewage sample results, but the study results demonstrated higher RNA concentrations in communities with a higher density of infected patients,” the DWQ wrote in an explanation of the pilot investigation. “More importantly, the pilot study demonstrated that sewage results could be used to track trends in community infection rates, potentially providing an early warning of future outbreak events.”
After the pilot investigation, the DEQ began collecting weekly samples at 42 sewage plants throughout Utah that serve roughly 80% of the state's population, including the Timpanogos Special Services District and the districts serving Provo, Orem, Spanish Fork, Springville, Payson and Santaquin.
Data updated as of late Aug. 25 shows increasing trends in virus detection at 18 sewage treatment plants across the state, including four in Utah County: the Provo City Wastewater Treatment Plant, Springville WWTP, Orem Water Reclamation Facility and Payson SD.
At the Provo plant, for example, which serves an estimated population of 102,624, the rate of virus detection increased from 7 million gene copies per person per day on July 7 to 111 MGC on Aug. 18 and 57 MGC on Aug. 25.
In Orem, where an estimated 112,901 people are served, the virus detection rate peaked on May 28 at 210 MGC before dropping to between 1 and 18 MGC in early June. Since then, the virus detection rate has increased to 133 MGC.
At the Payson plant, which serves 21,231 people, detection rates increased from 1 MGC on July 7 to 6 MGC on Aug. 25.
Detection rates are decreasing, meanwhile, at the Spanish Fork plant and Timpanogos SSD, which serves approximately 253,112 people in Lehi, Eagle Mountain, Alpine and Pleasant Grove. Detection rates in the Timpanogos SSD dropped from 36 MGC on Aug. 4 to 15 MGC on Aug. 25.
Data for the Santaquin plant shows “no trend” in detection rates since testing began on July 7.
Outside of Utah County, detection rates are increasing in central Weber County, central and south Davis County, Tooele County, Midway and Heber Valley, among other regions.
Detection trends are decreasing in Logan, Brigham City, Hyrum, Salt Lake City, St. George, Dutch John, Roosevelt and Gunnison.
The uniform method of measuring the virus entering sewage treatment plants was developed by scientists at Brigham Young University, Utah State University and the University of Utah, according to the DWQ.
In a paper currently under peer review, researchers at the three universities, including BYU plant and wildlife sciences professor Zach Aanderud and Kevin Torgersen, a BYU student and lab technician, wrote that wastewater monitoring “could be used to identify areas that may have a high number of active unidentified infections or where the number of COVID-19 infections are increasing above a predetermined action threshold, indicating an emerging infection hotspot."
“Thus, wastewater SARS-CoV-2 RNA concentrations showing increasing trends may offer insights signaling the need to activate future clinical testing or other interventions in a particular area,” the researchers wrote.
Periodically updated data for all 42 sewage treatment plants that are being monitored can be viewed at http://deq.utah.gov/water-quality/sars-cov-2-sewage-monitoring#resources.