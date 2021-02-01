The Utah County Sheriff’s Department received several calls last week related to some illegal dumping that happened on Lake Mountain Road in Eagle Mountain.
The trash dumping was connected to three separate incidents where a man had advertised a trash pickup service on Facebook. He would drive to people’s houses, pick up trash and reportedly transport the trash to the landfill.
“That’s what these people understood, but what happened was, someone was out in the area of Lake Mountain Road and saw a pile of junk,” said Sergeant Spencer Cannon, public information officer for the Utah County Sheriff’s office. “They found some information on a box in there that identified a woman and they contacted her asking, ‘What are you doing dumping your stuff out here?’ ”
The man allegedly went to multiple houses, negotiated a price and loaded all of the trash into a trailer. The one thing he missed was transporting it to the landfill.
instead, the man allegedly drove the trash to private property in Eagle Mountain and dumped it there illegally.
At least three people were identified as having this happen to them, but others reported to have hired the same person on Facebook. Cannon added that the people were not necessarily victimized since they paid for the service, but they are connected to the illegal dumping, making them look bad.
Deputies were scheduled to make contact with the man hired on Monday, according to Cannon, but the man alleges he did not leave the trash there.
He claims that the trash was taken to the dump and then moved to the private property by someone else, said Cannon.
“It doesn’t make any sense at all that somebody would go to a dump, pick up things that are specific just to one person and then haul it to an area in three separate piles,” Cannon said. “It just made no sense. I’ve been a cop for 30 years and that’s among the least sensical explanations I’ve ever gotten.”
The man could be facing charges for illegal dumping and fines of more than $1,000 if found guilty.
In addition, Cannon said that since the man did not have a business license, which is required, he could possibly face other fines. It is one thing to take things to the landfill for a neighbor, but it is another to advertise a service and negotiate a price, according to Cannon.
The people who hired the man to take their trash to the landfill felt bad about the dumping and planned to go clean the trash up. They were soon contacted by the man, who included pictures of his trailer full of the trash.
“He said he didn’t want them to have to go out and do this even though he didn’t do it, so out of the goodness of his heart, I guess he went out and removed the trash,” Cannon said. “I wanted to verify that so I went out on Saturday and, sure enough, the piles of junk belonging to the three people that we were contacted by have been mostly removed. There were a few straggling pieces there that he could have picked up with another five minutes of work, but he got the bulk of it out, and I assume took it to a dump.”
Cannon added that those looking on Facebook to buy items or obtain services should be cautious. If someone is trying to sell something, meet in a public place or stay outside.
When looking into service, Cannon said to ask for the name of the company, how long it has been in business or other identifying information.
“Something that gives you a sense of confidence that their business is a legitimate business,” Cannon said. “Now it doesn’t mean that somebody that doesn’t have a license to do that couldn’t capably haul trash away for somebody, but the law requires that it be done in a certain way. We’re not going to be coming after people that offer to do this as a Scout project or haul trash away for a neighbor, but somebody who advertises themselves as a business that hauls trash away needs to do it the right way.”
In this case, Cannon said that the man hired did not necessarily scam people, he just didn’t follow through with the service he promised.
For residents looking to get rid of trash on their own, most cities offer residents a certain amount of passes to the landfill or waste disposal site per year, according to Cannon.
The man who dumped the trash in Eagle Mountain lives in Saratoga Springs, where there are three waste disposal sites within range. If he would have completed the task, he would not be facing criminal charges right now.
“Even if he had taken it to the dump, without a business license, we would not be having this conversation right now,” Cannon said.