On Monday morning a hit-and-run and shooting shut down I-15 in Lehi as Utah Highway Patrol Troopers conducted an investigation.
Two people were reportedly shot in the incident, according to multiple news sources, and the freeway was shut down at approximately 9 a.m.
A tweet from the Utah Department of Transportation at 9:15 a.m. announced that the entire southbound side of Interstate 15 was closed near 2100 North in Lehi. The freeway was reopened at about 9:30, according to another UDOT tweet, but minor traffic delays are still expected in the area.
This is an ongoing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.