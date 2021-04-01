On Wednesday afternoon, Orem police officers were called to the Al's Sporting Goods store in the University Place Mall where an alleged theft had occurred.
Douglas Gaines, a 45-year-old Orem man, was later identified as the man allegedly caught on security cameras leaving the store after placing a Garmin watch in his food bag.
A staff member at the sporting goods store followed Gaines into the food court next door and waited for mall security to arrive.
According to the probable cause statement, Gaines appeared inebriated.
After being read his Miranda Rights, the report said, Gaines agreed to speak with officers and admitted to taking the watch, removing the security device, but still triggering the alarm.
He also allegedly admitted to placing the watch into a plant at the food court of the mall, which is where the stolen watch was located.
The watch in question was valued at $536.
Gaines was then booked into the Utah County Jail on felony theft charges, due to a history of theft.
After being booked into jail, Gaines reportedly asked officers to retrieve his property that was left at the mall, specifically mentioning a backpack and a skateboard.
Officers then returned to the mall and found the items, according to the report, but the skateboard still had the remains of a price tag on it and looked brand new. Due to his recent theft at the mall, officers contacted the staff at Zumiez.
Zumiez staff reportedly informed the officer that a skateboard had gone missing, and confirmed that the skateboard matched the one that was stolen.
Officers then returned to the Utah County Jail and spoke with Gaines. After reading Gaines his Miranda Rights again, he allegedly agreed to answer questions about the skateboard.
Gaines then allegedly told officers that he had taken the skateboard with no intention of paying for it. He allegedly added that he took it so he could learn how to skateboard.
Following discovery of the second incident, Gaines was charged with another count of felony theft, and he is currently being held at the Utah County Jail.