Apples, peaches, cucumbers and tomatoes might not seem like luxury foods, but to many in Utah County, they are a rarity.
Donations of fresh produce to the needy are down this summer, which means that those who are struggling to put food on the table are going without the nutrition gained from eating fruit and vegetables.
Tabitha’s Way food pantries in American Fork and Spanish Fork have seen a 30% reduction in the amount of produce donated this summer compared to this time last summer. Community Action Services and Food Bank in Provo is experiencing this same reduction in produce this year.
“Some of the reasons we are seeing less produce is due to weather-related issues affecting crops across the U.S.,” said Wendy Osborne, Tabitha’s Way founder. “The long spring and late summer we had this year in Utah has affected many of the growers locally.”
Osborne said in addition to lower production of garden and farm-grown foods, many local grocery stores are tightening their belts in efforts to reduce waste.
“Although we have had a few days where we have ample produce, on the whole, we do not have enough to meet the nutritional needs of those we serve,” she said.
“Pantries normally serve more clients during the summer months, but unfortunately, see less food donations,” Osborne said. “Our south pantry has seen an increase of 200 families just this past two months. They are mostly families who normally rely on free or reduced lunch feeding programs during the school year.”
Between the two Tabitha’s Way pantry locations, over the past three months, an average of 8,745 individuals have received food each month.
“That's a 12% increase in the number of clients we normally serve,” Osborne said.
Last year, the two pantries combined served 21,521 households in Utah County, representing a total of 83,478 individuals, of which 39,991 were children.
Community Action Services and Food Bank, through its pantries and partners, which include senior centers and youth shelters, assists another several thousand individuals each month, according to Dave Smith, food bank manager.
Smith said that a variety of factors are probably contributing to the lack of produce.
“Clients are not getting access to as much produce — fruits and vegetables, as in the past currently,” Smith said.
While more produce should be available later in the season, nutritional needs may not be met now.
“Studies show that individuals facing food insecurity do not receive important nutrients because they lack nutritious food and are more likely to suffer from preventable chronic diseases,” Osborne said. “We have had many clients comment how grateful they are when we do have produce because it’s not something they can afford.”
Extra food from gardens and farms, fruit that might fall off of trees and other fresh produce donations are welcome at both Tabitha’s Way locations, 920 E. State Road, Suite C in American Fork and 45 E. 100 North in Spanish Fork and at Community Action Services and Food Bank at 815 S. Freedom Blvd.