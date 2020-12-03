Vanessa’s life is busy as a single mom and a full-time college student.
Because of the expense of daycare and the lack of time due to her studies, she is unable to work right now. This means it will be a very tight Christmas for her children.
“Sub for Santa will help so immensely,” Vanessa said. “My twins are just learning about Santa, and for the first time, they are excited about Christmas.”
This year has been a rollercoaster for her family, emotionally. She is hoping to put all of that aside for the Christmas season and enjoy family time.
Vanessa has older children, as well, but she would like help for gifts for her three younger children. She is just excited to be with all of her children for the holiday and — hopefully — provide a happy Christmas experience.
Vanessa is in her third semester at Utah Valley University, majoring in Community Health.
“I want to be a good example for my daughters by finishing school and making a better wage in the near future,” she said.
One day, when she is finished with school, she hopes to give back to the Sub for Santa program and sponsor a family, herself.
Her daughter, Molly, is 17 years old and needs shoes, socks and jeans. She likes to read teenage-level books and would love a vinyl record and some new makeup.
Twins Heather and Hallie are 4 years old. They would both like matching outfits and new snow boots. Heather’s favorite color is blue and Hallie’s favorite color is pink. They both like “Frozen 2” books, Barbie dolls and Little People toys.
“There are so many people to help out,” Vanessa said. “That’s what makes Christmas great.”
All names of Sub for Santa participants have been changed.