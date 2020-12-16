Since Allison, a single mother, lost her job in June due to the COVID-19 pandemic, life has been difficult. She has not yet been able to return to her job, so she has been supporting her three children using her savings.
Because of school changes this year, her children only attend school three hours each day, which makes it even more difficult to work outside of the home. Her previous job provided daycare and finding another one that does the same has not been easy.
While looking for a job and getting her bills paid has been stressful, Allison is also worried about Christmas. She wants her three children — all younger than 12 years old — to still be able to enjoy a good Christmas.
They are looking forward to opening some presents on the holiday and are hoping for snow, Allison said.
Her oldest, age 11, could really use a new coat, shoes and pants. He enjoys reading biographies about athletes and “The Last Kids on Earth” book series. He would love to get a new bike, a football and a basketball for Christmas. His favorite color is blue.
Her second son is 9 years old and could use a new coat, a shirt and pants. He likes to read the “Spirit Animal” book series and the “Goosebumps” books. Some gifts that he would enjoy include a new scooter and other outdoor play equipment. He loves the color purple.
Her daughter is 5 years old and her favorite color is pink. She needs a new coat, new shoes and some pants. She loves books about animals and other books that help her to learn about new things. She would love to get some dress-up dresses and some creative activities for gifts.
Allison said she is very appreciative of the people who organize the Sub for Santa program and the ones who buy gifts so that those going through difficult times can still enjoy Christmas.
“The community is kind and willing to help. I never feel ashamed,” Allison said. “There have been times when we need it and other times when we help out.”
All names of Sub for Santa participants have been changed. To help a family like this one, call the Sub for Santa hotline at (801) 356-6300 between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. weekdays or visit https://subforsanta.org.